At $4,500, Would You Sneak Your Way Into This Low-Mileage 1995 Dodge Stealth?

Mitsubishi isn’t much of a force to be reckoned with anymore, but as proven by today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Dodge Stealth, they were once big enough to not only sell cars under their own brand but under others as well. Let’s see if this re-branded coupé’s price is too big for its britches.

Terminator 2 is the best Terminator movie, bar none. Following that high point, all ensuing Terminator movies have been utterly disappointing. One or more of them has been the cinematic equivalent of stepping in warm, nutty dog poop in your bare feet .

I bring this up because I think BMW’s 5-series has had a similar arc over the course of its many models. Oh sure, none of the company’s mid-sizers has been as big a flop as say, Terminator Genisys (yeesh), but they certainly did hit a high point back with the 1987 — 1996 E34 edition.

That fact was proved yesterday as the 1991 BMW 535i we looked at garnered kudos for its looks, its kit (smooth six, five-speed Getrag, and a limited-slip) as well as for its $6,500 asking price. A few of you felt that to be a tad high considering some of the obvious wear and tear , but in the end, fully 66 percent of you gave it the nod and a Nice Price win.

Have you ever heard the phrase “Jack of all trades?” I’m quite curious abo ut just who exactly this Jack is, and why he has to make the rest of us look like a bunch of slack-jawed laggards for not keeping up. Eff you, Jack!

When it comes to cars, there are a few out there that follow this principle—offering editions across the board to appeal to both prince and—with 72-moth financing, no doubt—paupers.

Consider this 1995 Dodge Stealth for instance. This is an FWD, SOHC V6-powered, manual gearbox example of a car that was also sold as the high-zoot Mitsubishi 30000GT. T hat car was made available with all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, movable aero-aides, and a 222-horsepower twin-turbo V6. You see? That’s a broad market spectrum.

Naturally, with all the complicating bits, the 3000GT is a much finickier car to maintain these days. The Dodge, while less impressively kitted and hence poorer fodder for a playground boast-off, could still give you enough of the experience to be enjoyed.

Let’s consider the specs here. For power, t his Emerald Green Metallic over grey cloth Stealth sports a 164 horsepower Mitsubishi 6G72 V6. That’s a 2972cc mill the base of which was shared across a ton of cars from both Mitsubishi and Chrysler brands. That should make parts and service fairly simple.

Behind that is a five-speed stick to make the most of those ponies and to give your right hand something to do other than just change the radio stations. The Stealth and its sister 3000GT were based on the Diamante platform which makes them pretty big cars. These were intended to run with the Nissan 300ZXs and Toyota Supras of the era, but obviously, in the Dodge’s case, that would have been more of a fast walk.

Somewhat lowly specs aside, there’s a lot to like with this Stealth. The bodywork appears to be in excellent shape, with no major goof-ups noticeable in the pictures. The chrome aftermarket alloys are a bit much but do seem to be wrapped in decent Uniroyal meats.

For a car of this age, the interior is in remarkable shape as well. The cloth seats seem to have lived an easy life, and aside from a late-model Alpine head unit and related amp and thumper in the boot, it’s all appreciably stock.

The seller says that “everything works as it should” with no warning lights showing on the dash. A Magnaflow exhaust has been added but it doesn’t have a crazy-big fart can out back so no one needs to know until you fire it up.

There’s a modest 87K on the clock and the title is said to be clear and clean. The reason given for the sale is that the present owner suffers from too-many-car-itus and the only cure is selling the Stealth.

To add this Dodge to your menagerie you’ll need to come up with $4,500, or at least that’s the starting point seeing as that’s what the seller is asking. Would your answer be that amount of cash? Or, is this a Stealth that’s just too stealthy to ask so much?

You decide!

Minneapolis, MN Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to idontthinkso88 for the hookup!

