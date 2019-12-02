At $37,000, Could This 2015 Porsche Twin-Turbo Crossover Have You Saying “Yes, We Macan?”

The Macan is Porsche’s best selling model in most markets, and with one look at today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe 3.0 S it’s pretty easy to see why. Let’s see if easy also applies to its price.

Okay, we’re going to start off the w eek with a little truth-telling here. Yes, it is true that I was trolling you all last Friday with that $28,000 2005 BMW Z3 1.9 that was dressed up to look like a Shelby Cobra. And to the 284 of you who didn’t join in voting it down in a 95.18 percent Crack Pipe loss, my humble apologies and sincerest concern for your well-being.

That all being said, I’ve made sure that today’s candidate is 100% certified troll-free. I don’t want to turn every morning into some sort of Pavlovian shell shock of odious bad values.

With that as preamble, let’s have a look at this 2015 Porsche Macan S in Rhodium Silver Metallic over an arresting garnet red and black leather interior.

Now, some of you refuse to so much as acknowledge any of Porsche’s inroads (off-roads?) into crossover country but I for one welcome each and every model . I have yet to see any of these additions to the marque’s lineup replace or diminish their more traditional sports car offerings, and they sure have made Porsche a lot of money which lets them keep offering that expected fun stuff. I also think that the Macan is the one Porsche model that successfully bridges the gap between sports car and crossover.

These are based on a platform adopted from the last generation Audi Q5 and which in the process has been heavily modified to speak fluent Porsche. The suspension, brakes, steering and driveline are Macan-specific, and to your butt, hands and brain it drives totally unlike the donor Audi. Think, good twin/evil twin.

The engine here is Porsche’s 2997cc four-cam V6 that with twin turbos gives up a full 355 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Those are great numbers to work with and work the Macan does the driver’s bidding th rough a ZF-sourced seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplungsgetriebe (PDK) automatic transmission and all-the-time all-wheel drive. Six-pot front brakes help keep things from getting too out of hand.

Being just four years and change old, this Macan is almost new and does come with a CPO warranty for the next two years and unlimited miles. There’s a modest 62,000 already on the clock and a quick perusal of the pics in the ad show that those miles haven’t been too tax ing on either the bodywork nor the interior.

The silver paint holds a strong shine and none of the black trim seems to have aged or suffered at the hands of overzea l ous detailers. The factory alloys don’t evidence any curbing and are wrapped in tires with plenty of their aggressive tread left.

The interior shows a bit of flair that the subdued exterior lacks. The red upholstery is mirrored in the instrument faces and brackets a center console awash in buttons, switches and readouts. There are a number of add-ons in here, however, not being that well versed in Porsche’s option box opportunities I won’t wager a guess as to what cost extra and what’s base Macan.

The ad does note the addition of Porsche’s Active Suspension Management system and the PTV Plus torque-vectoring AWD. I will additionally note the fact that the car’s keyfob is in the shape of a 911 which is either very cool or very rueful.

There’s a full-sized spare on a road wheel in the load area which is odd and obviously not something you’d be driving around with. Perhaps it’s the fifth of the 19-inch Turbo wheels that have been fitted to the car and the original spare still lives under the floor.

The car is dealer-offered as are almost all Macans owing to their young age and most likely just-off - lease status. Original MSRP on this car was likely somewhere near $60K with its options. You can now pick it up for a good bit less than that—$37,000.

The question of the day is whether this Macan is worth that. Do you think that a glorified Q5 could command that much, even if it’s had Porsche’s magic wand waved over it? Or does that price make this Macan a Macan’t?

You decide!



Orange County, CA Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Poor-shaw for the hookup!

