At $37,000, Could This 2015 Porsche Twin-Turbo Crossover Have You Saying “Yes, We Macan?”

The Macan is Porsche’s best selling model in most markets, and with one look at today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe 3.0 S it’s pretty easy to see why. Let’s see if easy also applies to its price.
Okay, we’re going to start off the week with a little truth-telling here. Yes, it is true that I was trolling you all last Friday with that $28,000 2005 BMW Z3 1.9 that was dressed up to look like a Shelby Cobra. And to the 284 of you who didn’t join in voting it down in a 95.18 percent Crack Pipe loss, my humble apologies and sincerest concern for your well-being.
That all being said, I’ve made sure that today’s candidate is 100% certified troll-free. I don’t want to turn every morning into some sort of Pavlovian shell shock of odious bad values.
With that as preamble, let’s have a look at this 2015 Porsche Macan S in Rhodium Silver Metallic over an arresting garnet red and black leather interior.
Now, some of you refuse to so much as acknowledge any of Porsche’s inroads (off-roads?) into crossover country but I for one welcome each and every model. I have yet to see any of these additions to the marque’s lineup replace or diminish their more traditional sports car offerings, and they sure have made Porsche a lot of money which lets them keep offering that expected fun stuff. I also think that the Macan is the one Porsche model that successfully bridges the gap between sports car and crossover.
These are based on a platform adopted from the last generation Audi Q5 and which in the process has been heavily modified to speak fluent Porsche. The suspension, brakes, steering and driveline are Macan-specific, and to your butt, hands and brain it drives totally unlike the donor Audi. Think, good twin/evil twin.
The engine here is Porsche’s 2997cc four-cam V6 that with twin turbos gives up a full 355 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Those are great numbers to work with and work the Macan does the driver’s bidding through a ZF-sourced seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplungsgetriebe (PDK) automatic transmission and all-the-time all-wheel drive. Six-pot front brakes help keep things from getting too out of hand.
Being just four years and change old, this Macan is almost new and does come with a CPO warranty for the next two years and unlimited miles. There’s a modest 62,000 already on the clock and a quick perusal of the pics in the ad show that those miles haven’t been too taxing on either the bodywork nor the interior.
The silver paint holds a strong shine and none of the black trim seems to have aged or suffered at the hands of overzealous detailers. The factory alloys don’t evidence any curbing and are wrapped in tires with plenty of their aggressive tread left.
The interior shows a bit of flair that the subdued exterior lacks. The red upholstery is mirrored in the instrument faces and brackets a center console awash in buttons, switches and readouts. There are a number of add-ons in here, however, not being that well versed in Porsche’s option box opportunities I won’t wager a guess as to what cost extra and what’s base Macan.
The ad does note the addition of Porsche’s Active Suspension Management system and the PTV Plus torque-vectoring AWD. I will additionally note the fact that the car’s keyfob is in the shape of a 911 which is either very cool or very rueful.
There’s a full-sized spare on a road wheel in the load area which is odd and obviously not something you’d be driving around with. Perhaps it’s the fifth of the 19-inch Turbo wheels that have been fitted to the car and the original spare still lives under the floor.
The car is dealer-offered as are almost all Macans owing to their young age and most likely just-off-lease status. Original MSRP on this car was likely somewhere near $60K with its options. You can now pick it up for a good bit less than that—$37,000.
The question of the day is whether this Macan is worth that. Do you think that a glorified Q5 could command that much, even if it’s had Porsche’s magic wand waved over it? Or does that price make this Macan a Macan’t?
You decide!
Orange County, CA Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
H/T to Poor-shaw for the hookup!
