At $29,000 Canadian, Is This 2008 Audi RS4 A Real Northern Light?

Photo : Craigslist

An expanding family is the excuse given for the sale of today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Audi RS4. Let’s see if this Canadian-located hot shoe’s price makes it worth adding it to your own family.

Before Toyota’s Prius usurped the term, ‘hybrid’ used to mean ‘ European car with American muscle.’ That was much better, right? We looked at one such hybrid yesterday, a 1995 Laforza to be exact. That was an Italian luxury SUV 4X4 with a Ford Mustang V8 under its hood . The marriage may have been intriguing enough, but the addition of a modest $2,700 asking price put the Laforza over the top, and earned it a 65 percent Nice Price win.

Advertisement

I liked seeing that Laforza because it reminded me of the three—yes three—that sit in the forecourt of a business on the way to one my my favorite hangouts . They’ve been there for some time and I’ve always wanted to stop and ask whether one or all might be for sale.

I’d have to travel much farther for the equally interesting but quite different 2008 Audi RS4 that’s on tap for today. It’s offered—reluctantly as it is claimed—by its present owner who, it appears, happens to live in a suburb of Vancouver, Canada.

Now, I’m not saying that a plane ride up there, some tasty Canadian fare, and then a road trip back home doesn’t hold its own special appeal, I’m just still thinking about those three Laforzas (Laforzi?) just three towns over.

Advertisement

The ad says the car doesn’t fit the present owner’s changing lifestyle. Now, some of you may have different opinions as to what constitutes a family car, but I think f our-doors, a decent trunk, and child safety seat latches may be all you need. The Audi’s seller , on the other hand, claims to be open to trading the RS4 for a Sienna or Odyssey minivan. I like minivans as much as the next guy , but, while that trade might be a gain in practicality, either of those would certainly be a step down in the fun factor.

Advertisement

How’s that? Well, let’s look at the deets, as the kids are wont to say. This compact Audi comes with some not so compact specs. First and foremost there’s that all-alloy 4.2-litre DOHC V8 sitting ominously under the hood. What do you imagine it’s thinking in there? That mill was factory rated for 420 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque so I bet it’s got shenanigans on its mind .

Advertisement

Those are big numbers to be sure . To make the most of them , there’s a six-speed stick and Quattro AWD feeding 255/35R19 Goodyears on factory seven-spoke alloys with which to play . Model-unique sport seats help hold you in place while all those fancy mechanicals try to toss you around too .

Advertisement

This one comes in Avus Silver Pearl over a black leather interior. The seller doesn’t provide many photos in the ad but happily does include a link to a collection of high-res shots that give us a good look at every aspect of the car.

It’s a pretty nice view too. There are 148,000 kilometers on the clock which works out to just over 91,000 miles for us ‘Muricans. The car is also 12 years old now but it seemingly doesn’t show either the years nor the distance in its current presentation. The bodywork seems to be without notable flaw and looks pretty badass in all its fat fender’d glory. Also, who doesn’t love the bright mirror caps on these cars?

Advertisement

Inside, things are just as nice, with no issues in the upholstery and everything as factory as you could want. Carbon fiber trim covers both the dash accents and the center console and aside from some bright trim and seat piping, it’s a somber and serious place.

Advertisement

There’s some more carbon fiber in the engine bay as well, and aren’t the experts always telling us we need to get more fiber? Here that covers the intake entrance with a complementing piece on the opposite end of the snake’s nest . It’s all just as clean in here as is the rest of the car, making you wonder if its miles were racked up inside some sort of hermetically sealed transport.

Advertisement

The boot presents likewise and in case you were wondering where the battery lives, it’s in the under-floor well where on lesser A4s sits the spare tire. The big-ass brakes are said to have been recently renewed and there is no mention in the ad of any mechanical issues with the car.

You know, however, that Audi RS4s and mechanical issues are not incompatible partners, right? These engines have their foibles and work on any Audi can require wheelbarrows full of money since many parts are pricy and the cars are complicated mistresses of the wrench.

Advertisement

That being said, you probably are intrigued by this one, and with a clean title, exceptional presentation, and low miles you could be wondering what such a beast might just cost.

Advertisement

The seller says they’re motivated, and that has motivated them to put the Audi up for $29,000. That’s in Canadian dollars of course, and according to the Internet that works out to about $22,042 in American greenbacks.

What’s your take on this hot rod Audi and that sort of asking? Does that make this worth a road trip? Or, is that a price that has you saying adieu, Audi?

Advertisement

You decide!



Advertisement

Vancouver BC Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T To James Witton for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOCP. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

