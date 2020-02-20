At $28,999, Could This Supercharged 2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10 Scare You Into Buying It?

Photo : Craigslist

Today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe SRT-10 Pickup has looks that could frighten small children and make the timid avert their gaze. In addition to that power, it also packs 650 WHP. Let’s figure out what all that intensity might just be worth.

If you’re a believer of the adage that you need to “use it or you’ll lose it” then you may have been taken aback by the conspicuously low miles racked up by yesterday’s 2016 Mercedes Benz AMG GT S. Not only could that portend future issues owed to a lack of use, but it also seems to imply that none of the owners to date really found the car engaging enough to put many miles on it.

Of course, at just $87,900—which is a tad over half what the car cost new—that didn’t matter to those of you yet to have the opportunity to either use it or lose it. That potential, and the car’s overall condition and the fact that it’s a freaking Benz AMG GT, ended up in a respectable 56 percent Nice Price win.

Evil comes in many shapes and sizes . It may be expressed in the form of a malevolent parent who lets their baby cry for the entirety of a twelve -hour flight. It could be that dude who farts—right on you, I mean you can feel the hot, fetid ass- wind—o n a crowded elevator ride .

There are worse evils in the world, I guess, but there’s one that I’m sure we all can agree might be worth getting on board with. That, of course, i s this 2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10 pickup truck.

What you get here is a standard cab short-bed truck with the Viper’s 8.3-litre V10 engine and a Hurst-shifted six-speed stick. A Paxton Novi 2000 supercharger has been added to that which the ad says helps the Gen-3 Viper mill make a dyno’d 650 horsepower at the truck’s fat back tires.

All that’s wrapped in menacing black paint and a bed cap giving the truck the kind of overall appearance that politicians might rail against in public, but secretly meet up with at remote motels for kinky trysts.

Dodge built the SRT-10 truck from 2004 through 2006 as a regular cab the first year, and then both that and Quad Cab editions for the following two . Unless you’ve got a big family to impress, the less capacious version is the one to get. Only it was offered with the Tremec T56 manual and at around 5,150 pounds, it tippy-taps the scales at over 600 pounds lighter than its four-door big bro.

This one comes with 59,600 miles on the clock and a clean Florida title. The ad claims the truck to be in “overall excellent condition” and the pictures that are provided bear that out. The Black Clearcoat paint looks to be without flaw and is complemented by the clean 22-inch alloys beneath.

There are carries a number of body mods here , including a Rhino lined bed and hard tonneau above that. Aftermarket headlamps look a little yahoo-ish, but not so egregious as to be a deal-killer.

The interior presents in almost as-new condition, as well . There is a trio of A-pillar gauges that have been added here. These give added info as to what the blower is doing under the hood. SRT-10 embroidered seats give your butt a nice place to rest while the remainder of the interior looks as plasticky and seam-filled as your average workman Dodge.

The seller claims the engine to have had a recent service and that the clutch master and slave have been upgraded to later Viper units for improved reliability. A Hurst Line Lock has been installed for when you need to punish those back tires and there’s been some suspension work to keep everything from getting all wonky.

Overall, this truck exudes an air of malevolence. It may be that potential for noise and fishtailing power that it implies. Alternatively , it could be the single-digit fuel economy you just know it’s going to get on the regular.

Whatever evil you think it may be manifesting, it’s now time for us to decide how evil that is when considered in light of its $28,999 asking price.

Now, there was about 5,500 regular cab SRT-10s sold over the course of the model’s life, so these trucks are not exactly what you might call rare. Not all of them have been maintained with the care and consideration that this one appears to have enjoyed though . That means that prices are pretty much all over the place, and this SRT-10 comes in at the high-end of the spectrum.

With its supercharged engine and seemingly cared-for history, does that make it worth that high spectral placement ? Would you counsel someone interested in capturing evil in truck form to spend $28,999 for this one? Or, would that just heinous on your part?

You decide!

Jacksonville, FL Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Josh Raneri for the hookup!

