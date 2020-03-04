At $26,400, Could This 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa Get You To Say 'Meh' To Miles?

Photo : Craigslist

Today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe 911 has more miles than Ken Burns’ The History of Jazz. That means it’s used up, right? Well, according to its seller, it’s actually just getting started. Let’s see if that start should include a new owner.

“Giving it your all” is an important element of any successful task. Failing to do so can oftentimes result in an undesirable outcome, and perhaps even a bad reputation.



Proof positive of this was yesterday’s 1986 Ford LTD wagon. That car was offered in reasonable shape, and with plenty of potential at its $4,500 asking. Unfortunately, the seller dangled a tantalizing image of the car with a V8 engine and hefty stick shift, which could only be had at an additional cost. That disconnect resulted in a 70 percent Crack Pipe loss. Had he gone all-in and offered the whole kit and caboodle as a package for that asking, things might have been different.

Speaking of different, can you think of something that, for the longest time, was not so different? That’s right sports fans, we’re talking about Porsche’s venerable 911 halo car. That evergreen model debuted all the way back in 1963 and amazingly, carried on with the same basic shape for the next two and a half decades.

Of course, looks can be deceiving and while the OG Neunelfer seemed to soldier on wearing the same uniform all those years, there were plenty of changes going on underneath. And you know what? Eventually, Porsche got it right. Well, it was always pretty right, but by the ‘80s the cars were about as well-sorted and tightly screwed together as they possibly could be.

How do we know that? Well, take a look at this seemingly tidy 1984 911 Carrera Targa. This Grand Prix White over black leather beauty sports a remarkable 302,000 miles traveled under its body-color Fuchs. Can you imagine any car that could stand up to laying down that kind of mileage? More importantly, can you think of any car where you’d rather spend those miles more than a 911?

The ad for the car is rich in details and flowery prose all in its advocacy. The seller notes it to be in solid mechanical condition despite the lofty miles, claiming the 3.2 litre air-cooled six to be both free from leaks and to still maintain solid compression. Other mechanical elements—brakes, five-speed gearbox, suspension, etc.—are also claimed to be working as they should.

The body presents as straight and without any major issues or rust. The Carrera is the ultimate expression of the original 911 design with coupé, cabriolet and Targa models for the choosing.

This, of course, is a Targa which many see as less desirable to the lighter and more rigid coupe but which is my personal favorite of the line. The Targa bar and back glass here appear to be in completely serviceable shape, although the former could stand a new coat of matte black paint up top while the latter shows some funkiness around the lower edge. Speaking of tops, the removable Targa panel is claimed to be a restored piece.

If you have a comfortable pair of old jeans you will probably feel right at home in this 911’s interior. Yes, there’s some wear on the manually-adjustable seats, with the leather crazing and short of its dye in places. You’ll note some similar wear on the weatherstripping around the door jamb.



Still, there’s nothing egregious in here other than some wires that could be tucked up under the dash for a bit of a cleaner appearance. There’s no evidence in the pics of the roof seals having failed nor any other major malfunction.

It’s not all autobahns and tons of blondes here though. The ad notes a number of fallen soldiers that have been suffered along the way. Those include a passenger-side external door handle, the center-mounted tachometer, aftermarket stereo, and A/C that have all given up the ghost and will need to be repaired at some point. The seller notes that the tires hold air but are not safe for highway travel. That last warning may indicate that the car has been unused for some time.

But then, with more than 300K on the clock, it couldn’t have sat idle for all that long. Perhaps it has been just recently resting. You will note that it’s sporting registration tags from 2018 in the pictures.

The DMV in California is pretty much a stickler for filling in the blanks on out of date registration so you’d have to calculate a couple of hundred bucks or more to bring the car up to present tag status should you want to transfer the title in that state. Other states? I don’t know how that works.

I do know how this all works and it’s now time to vote on this high-mileage 911 and its $26,400 price. What do you think, could it be worth that considering all the distance it has driven? Or, is this a 911 with too many miles under its tires to ask such an over the top price?

You decide!



Phoenix, AZ Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to FrankK986 for the hookup!

