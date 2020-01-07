At $24,995, Could This 1983 Porsche 928S Leave You Green With Envy

Photo : Craigslist

The seller of today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe 928S claims it to be a special order euro model and it does rock a color combo that’s pretty unique. Let’s see if that, and its condition, make its price seem pretty run of the mill.

Do you ever think, what with scientists saying the climate is about to kill us and with WWIII imminent, that it’s time to say ‘eff-it’ and engage in all those guilty pleasures that at any other time might have long-term repercussions? I know I have. By the way, Camels or Lucky Strikes?

One such fun time that you might gladly have cut short by the end of the world is the ownership of yesterday’s 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR04. Yes, that car offered 300 horses and an AWD chassis that had more high tech than a booth at CES, both pretty compelling aspects. The issue though, as was pointed out by many of you in the comments, is that much of that old-school tech is going to be a major pain in the ass to maintain. And that’s even if it’s possible to do so owing to age and parts availability.

Still, there’s that end of the world to look forward to, and at just $7,200, fully 64 percent of you felt that 3000GT would be the perfect rollercoaster to redemption, earning it a solid Nice Price win. That, by the way, was our first of the new year!

Speaking of the new year, I’d like to say that it’s never too early to start planning your Saint Paddy’s Day festivities. I’d also like to say that part of those festivities should definitely include this 1983 Porsche 928S. Why is that, you might ask? Well, just have a look at this car’s unique color combination. The exterior is gold—as in, pot ‘o gold—while the interior is verdant green. Hell, I’d imagine slipping into one those cosseting leather seats is what spooning with a leprechaun must feel like. And, who hasn’t long dreamed about doing that?

The car comes with a mere 80K on the clock and is described in its ad as having one owner almost its entire life. That lady picked up a very uniquely spec’d car as it seems that, along with its “kiss me, I’m Irish” color scheme it rocks a special order Euro-spec S package instead of the standard U.S. version.

That means the car sports the 4.7-litre engine rather than the 4.5, which gives it 300 horsepower, a jump of 66 ponies over the U.S. mill. The S also indicates larger front brakes, the manhole cover alloys, and rubber air managers under the pointy prow and at the hatch’s edge. There’s probably some other stuff I’m forgetting too.



The offering dealer describes the car as coming with extensive maintenance records and a history free of accidents. Some recent refreshment has been undertaken, some of it extensive. That includes a new fuel tank, a timing belt change including the water pump, and A/C work to keep its cabin cool.

The car comes not just with a clean title, but a Certificate of Authenticity from Porsche. I seem to recall that Jerry Seinfeld got into a bit of a bind with one of those on a car he sold, so step cautiously amongst that minefield.

Overall, the car looks almost new. The gold paint maintaining a satisfying shine that is accented by black-painted trim that still holds all its topcoat. The wheels are free from any curb rash and all the appropriate trim seems to be in place.

The interior looks equally up to snuff. The 928 has a complicated interior, with an instrument binnacle that moves up and down with the wheel. That’s not a pain point on these, but all the surrounding trim can be, with pieces facing sun fading and cracking if not properly maintained. This one seems to have been thus well kept. It does have a modern stereo, which is a bit of a letdown. I’d rather see an original era head unit which would keep the ‘80s vibe alive uninterrupted.

You might not care once you see that this is a five-speed car, the transaxle in back being of the manual kind rather than the fun-sapping auto. On the other hand, the leather is as green as two virgins on their wedding night, and that’s something that obviously would not be to everyone’s taste.

Should it be to yours, you’d want to know what this gold over green 928S would cost, am I right? Well, the answer is a $24,995 asking, and I’d like your vote right now on whether that’s a fair deal or not.

What do you think, should anyone lay down $24,995 in greenbacks to lay back against the green leather in this car? Or, is that just too much even with the much more engine and the very nice shape?

You decide!



Phoenix, AZ Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Help me out with NPOCP. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.