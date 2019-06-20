Nice Price Or Crack Pipe Is this used car a good deal? You decide!

When considering things that have seemingly been around forever, your thoughts will likely turn to The Simpsons, your student loan debt, and the Mercedes G-Class. Today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe 300GD looks to be just such a survivor. Let’s see if its price can survive our scrutiny.

Yesterday we looked at what was perhaps another surprising symbol of maturity, a 2005 Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata. With its 178 horsepower turbocharged four, and magically slick six-speed stick, that little Miata looked to be a car whose balls had fully dropped.

Found by our favorite Jeep resurrector, David Tracy, that Mazdaspeed MX-5 looked to be in almost perfect condition and that seemingly warranted its not insubstantial $13,000 asking price. You were mostly all good with that, awarding the Miata with a 70 percent Nice Price win. That, I must admit, was a very grownup thing to do.

Speaking of age, have a look at this 1991 Mercedes Benz 300DG Geländewagen. I mean, these things are practically ageless, am I right? They’ve been part of our automotive lexicon for seemingly forever, and it probably wouldn’t be a surprise to start wrenching on one only to find it infested with Trilobites or some other sort of prehistoric delicacy.

Amazingly, a new G-wagon debuted just a few months back as Mercedes seems to think there’s still money to be made out of those boxy body dies. Powered by a 416 horse twin turbo V8 and sporting a nine-speed automatic, that new G is an abject lesson in over compensation. It also looks pretty much exactly the same as this 1991 edition, as well as all those that came before it, decades back.

Well, the new G isn’t quite like this ’91. That new version features chunky fender flares over a widened track and and a nose that has been carefully and almost imperceptibly rounded for better aerodynamics. This 300 presents as perceptibly narrower and a bit more brick-like.

This one also comes with what I think is a more engaging drivetrain. At least, it’s one that assigns you a more active role in the commission of effort.

That’s a 3-litre OM603 SOHC diesel six, which should prove fairly entertaining and a good bit more fuel efficient than a twin-turbo V8. It only produces 110 horsepower here, but with a bit more than 140 lb-ft of torque, it will get you out of trouble most of the time. That’s by way of a manually managed 4WD system with front, middle and rear locking diffs that can put its limited output where it’s needed.

The truck is said to have spent most of its life in sunny Spain, which would explain why it doesn’t appear to have rusted away to nothing. That’s a popular pastime of older G-Wagons, frequently requiring expensive body repairs. This one just looks a bit worn. The dark blue paint appears tired, and the steel wheels beneath that are kind of dull in an overtly utilitarian way.

The interior has fared a bit better, and as this is a civilian model and one of the post first-redesign editions, it sports some nice wood on the dash and console. The driver’s seat shows a tear on the side of the squab, as well as one on the back of its armrest. In contrast, all the remaining upholstery in the truck seems to be holding up quite admirably. Other notable elements in here are a weird-ass off-brand stereo in the dash and the fact that the windows are all operated by manual crank. If memory serves me, those take a lot of turns to raise and lower.

The truck comes with 180,000 miles on the clock and the seller claims that everything works as it should and is complete, stating:

It starts immediately, runs strong, and shifts smooth and timely. The steering is tight and the suspension is controlled and supple. It brakes well without pulling or pulsations. Climate Controls work as intended. Air blows out the appropriate vents. First Aid Kit, Spare, and Jack included. Seats are firm and door locks are fast and responsive. All options working including all windows and door locks.

There’s no mention in the ad as to when the Benz made the trek from Spain to America’s east coast, but it’s here now and with what’s claimed to be legal import papers and a clear Maryland title. It’s a two-owner vehicle and with its $22,500 asking it’s seeking to stretch that record to three.

What do you think, is this older and much funkier 300GD worth that $22,500 asking? Or, does that price make you think that GD must stand for god damn that’s ‘spensive?

Baltimore, MD Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Mike B for the hookup!

