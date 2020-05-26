Photo : Craigslist

“Whoa, cool Camry” is something no one ever says , S eeing as today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Camry is a turbo diesel with a five-speed, we might just have to alter our perception of what cool is. Let’s also see what this oil-burning sedan’s price tag should reasonably be perceived to be.

When you really have to get away—let’s say your home planet needs you—you don’t want to worry about whether or not you’re going to get there. With its extreme approach and departure angles, capable all-wheel-drive, and simple repair potential, yesterday’s 1967 Volvo L3314N “Laplander” would likely get you where you need to be without m uch worry. Unfortunately, the ex-Norwegian military truck’s $10,500 asking price proved contrastingly vexing. In the end, it fell in a 60 percent Crack Pipe loss, meaning, I guess, that we’re all staying home.

Being regular goes under-appreciated. Whether it’s frequenting a favorite diner often enough that they know you by name, or just being able to drop a log with comforting consistency, being regular has its perks.

But not everyone wants regular. Advertising has groomed us all to want premium, or executive class, or maybe even grande, whatever that is . Of course, we’re not that easily fooled. No way, not you and me. That’s why we all can appreciate the appeal of a car as common as a Toyota Camry. I mean, is there any car that you would ever consider more “regular?”

This 1984 Toyota Camry is a little less regular than most. That’s by way of its age, but more importantly, because of its 1.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine and accompanying five-speed manual transmission.

This package arose out of the 1970s’ fuel crunch and was one of Toyota’s measures to maximize mileage before they got on the hybrid bandwagon. The 1C-TL four makes 74 horsepower and 107 lb-ft of torque, but with just about 2,500 pounds to cart around and a manual gearbox to make the most of that power, it should be able to get out of its own way. Well, eventually. With a claimed 40 miles to the gallon of oily goo fuel, who’s going to complain, either ?

The rest of the car is about as regular as you can get. It’s an anonymous sedan body painted in unremarkable beige paint and with a brown interior. The body looks reasonably solid, save for a battle scar on the passenger-side rear corner. The ad says that it’s spent its life in Arizona and hence is a rust-free ride. On the flip side, that southwestern sun has not been too kind to the Easybake Oven interior, leaving it with a cracked dash cap and faded seat covers. Who knows what evil lurks underneath those.

The engine compartment presents in similar somewhat grungy fashion, with some WoUF (Wires of Unknown Function) throughout, and a daunting number of vacuum hoses .

On the plus side, the ad claims that the A/C works well (see; Arizona car) and that it has a number of new parts installed, including a new injector pump, brake components, and control arm bushings. Also, take a look at that crazy chicane-style fuel gauge on the dash. Man, that’s some out-there stuff.

There are 182,000 miles on the clock, as well as a few things that the seller says still needs to be done, including struts and those janky -ass seats. It’s passed the state emissions inspection and is described by the seller as “very reliable.” Lastly, the title is clean.

As I noted at the outset, this is about as regular a car as you could find. It is after all, a Camry. That being said, the diesel/manual drivetrain does make this a bit more interesting, and at this point in time, who doesn’t need a little extra stimulation in their lives? What might one expect to pay for that? The price tag is $2,900, and it’s now incumbent upon you to vote on that asking.

What do you say, is this turbo-diesel Camry a deal at that $2,900 price? Or, is this just a regular car that’s extraordinarily too expensive?

You decide!

Phoenix, AZ Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Butsen-Katsun for the hookup!

