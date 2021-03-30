Photo : Craigslist

BMW has long touted its cars under the tagline of being the Ultimate Driving Machine. T oday’s Nice Price or No Dice X6 is no exception, even considering its hybrid drivetrain . Let’s see what this odd-duck of an SUV could ultimately go for.

There was a question of whether yesterday’s 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata came with its pictured hardtop at the $6,650 asking price. If it did, many of you commented, it was a slam dunk. If it didn’t, which was the general consensus read from the ad, that price remained more up in the air. In the end, the topless crowd prevailed, and the Miata fell in a 52 percent No Dice loss.

When it comes to BMWs, it’s a far less important consideration as to what’s on top than to what’s under the hood. That’s very much the case with today’s 2010 BMW X6 ActiveHybrid, since it has a very interesting and engaging drivetrain paired with some pretty polarizing bodywork.

The X6 is BMW’s big coupe version of the X5 SUV. It’s a bit bug-like in appearance, what with its hunched-over hatchback body and pepper shaker running boards. In spite of those questionable looks, this one’s subtle ActiveHybrid badges and an extra bulge on the hood signal the presence of an ace up its sleeve. More accurately, it has a pair of electric motors lurking in its transmission. That electrified transmission is a CVT that BMW co-developed with Mercedes-Benz and General Motors. In the X6, the transmission uses two electric motors along with three planetary gearsets to manage power distribution to all four wheels. According to BMW, that allows for greater efficiency, as one motor handles lower speeds and the other everything above. A virtual stepping system is built in, giving the box the feeling of seven ratios.

With the 2.4-kWh nickel-metal hydride battery pack living in the spare tire well, the X6 ActiveHybrid has a little over a mile and a half of range on electric power only. In a world where pure electric cars and trucks are doing 300 miles between charges, that’s laughable. That laughter, however, may just turn maniacal when the 400 horsepower of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 kicks in. With its electric assistants, that can push this version of the X6 to 60 in just a few ticks over five seconds. It’s more efficient than the standard V8 car too, averaging around 18 miles to a gallon of premium.

This Vancouver-located X6 comes in Deep Sea Blue over a white leather interior. The ActiveHybrid model was fully outfitted from the get-go so there are plenty of creature comforts here. The model is also new enough to have a usable navigation system and no superfluous cassette deck. Aftermarket floor mats that wrap up the sides of the footwells are a nice touch.

There are 132,000 miles on the car, and those don’t seem to be reflected in the bodywork. There aren’t any noticeable issues with the paint or the 20-inch alloy wheels — or even those funky running boards. According to the ad, the wheels were fitted with new tires a little over a year ago. Those seem to still have plenty of tread.

This is a clean-title car and one that originally left the dealer at a cost of over $90,000 U.S. Here we are, only 11 years later, and the asking price is a mere fraction of that — $18,888 Canadian. Now, I’m not going to ask you to do math this early in the day, especially not during a pandemic. Instead, I’ll do it for you. At the current exchange rate, the Canadian dollar is tracking at about 79 percent of what the U.S. dollar is worth. That puts this car’s $18,888 Canadian price at $14,997 in U.S. money. What do you think about this X6 now?

Does this unique vehicle seem to be worth that kind of cash as it is described in its ad? Or, does that exchange simply not rate?

You decide!

Vancouver, British Columbia, Craigslist, or go here should the ad disappear.

H/T to Larry D. for the hookup!

