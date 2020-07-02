At $17,000, Does This 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus Have 'It?'

Photo : Craigslist

If your AWD needs extend no further than traversing the sinuous streets of the tony Hollywood Hills waiting for your next movie gig, then today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Evoque may just be the car for you. That is if its price seals the deal.

Look, it is an undeniable fact that at some point in all our lives each of us will have either driven, ridden in, or have someone provide service for us in a Ford F-series truck. That of course only applies to those of us in the U.S. For those of you elsewhere, substitute Ford Transit for F-Series and we’re all good.

Speaking of Fords and all good, yesterday’s Jalop-offered 1995 Ford F-150 4X4 was all kinds of good. Sporting a six and a stick, as well as dual tanks and an appearance that you wouldn’t be ashamed to have in your driveway, that pickup showed why the series was a perennial bestseller. At just $6,000, it apparently was a pretty good deal too. That price tag resulted in a quick sale (as relayed to me by the seller, 95F150stillrocks) as well as a solid 70 percent Nice Price win showing that the sturdy old Ford has still got it.

Photo : Craigslist

What exactly is this “it” that people and things sometimes have? I certainly don’t know. All I know is that I don’t have “it.” One car that tried very hard to have “it” was the fatiguingly named Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. That amalgamation of brand names and purposefully misspelled model name is the first sign that Land Rover wanted the car to be something special—to have “it.”

I remember the first time I drove an Evoque at a media event. Initially, my impression was that it was a really nice Ford Escape. But then it hit me who exactly it was that Land Rover was targeting with the car—it was Paris Hilton.

Photo : Craigslist

Now, this epiphany proved wrong on two levels.

First, Paris Hilton was—and probably still is, for all I know—stinking rich and because of that drove cars that cost six figures and up. The Evoque, while pricy was not anywhere near that level. Secondly, at the time of the Evoque’s intro, back in 2011, Hilton was no longer a thing. By then the pop culture industry had moved on from whatever whispy entertainment her high society antics provided. That made her an unlikely persona around which the Evoque was conceived. Who then was the Land Rover soft-roader’s intended audience? I guess we’ll just have to figure that out.

We can start with this 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus offered up for sale in Hollywood, California. Who is the seller? Well, we can glean from the ad that it’s someone in—or at least seeking entrance to—the entertainment industry. That’s evident in the ad’s second sentence—“I primarily drove it in the city for auditions - no long-distance mileage.”

Photo : Craigslist

Okay, so we now know that the car’s 75K was done tooling around LA and not on long, low-stress jaunts. That tells us a lot.

This is the five-door body style which is much more versatile than the three-door, and hence much more common on the used car market. It comes with Rover’s 240 horsepower 2-litre four and a six-speed Aisin automatic with flappy paddle actuators behind the wheel. The AWD system offers terrain traction switching although this is definitely not an off-roader in the traditional Land Rover ilk.

Photo : Craigslist

The Pure Plus model was a mid-level trim package that upgraded the interior to leather seating surfaces and a panoramic glass roof above that through which to moon. Other package components included more power controls for the front seats and a cup-holder armrest in back.

Photo : Craigslist

The black over almond color combo on the car looks pretty elegant, even if the squashed Sport body style doesn’t. Aside from the personal ta st e on the a esthetics of the design, the bodywork appears to be without flaw. The interior presents similarly, although the pictures imply that it could use a good detailing.

Photo : Craigslist

Mechanically… well, first off this is a Land Rover so don’t expect it to take a licking and keep on ticking in classic Timex fashion. By the way, there’s another one of my out of date references. Exemplifying that, the turbo was recently replaced under warranty. Other maintenance measures recently undertaken include a cooling system flush and an oil change. As an additional enticement, the car rolls on a fresh set of Pirellis.

Photo : Craigslist

That and the note of a clear title is pretty much all the info the seller provides on the car’s current status, choosing to spend the majority of their ad on the feature list likely pulled from a brochure or the Land Rover site.

That’s okay since there’s a lot of luxury and convenience to be had here. The question of the day, however, is whether or not that all adds up to the seller’s $17,000 asking price.

Photo : Craigslist

Before we dive in, I need to note that, when it comes to modern Land Rover products, the Evoque seems to have an aura of invincibility around their value that eludes other members of the marque’s lineup. If you look at asking prices for these cars, they all seem about 50% higher than you would expect. Does that mean the Evoque has that elusive “it” that everyone is desperate to obtain? Does that also mean that this one is worth that $17,000 price?

You decide!

