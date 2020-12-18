At $16,900, Could This 2007 Porsche Cayman Crocodile Rock Your World?

Photo : Craigslist

In an ad campaign for Nevada’s gambling epicenter, we were told that what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Porsche is offered in Sin City, but a potential buyer might want to expand this Cayman’s horizons beyond the Strip. Let’s see if it’s priced to make that move.

If you saluted yesterday’s 2006 Hummer H3, you might be among a minority here that gravitates to military cosplay. The rest of you, it seems, felt the reimagined Chevy Colorado was little more than a poseur and harshly derided it as such in the comments. Not even the truck’s interesting five-cylinder engine/manual gearbox combo could dissuade the naysayers. In the end, the truck’s $8,000 asking fell in a heady 84 percent No Dice loss.

Photo : Craigslist

Many cars and trucks have some sort of stigma attached to them, mostly based on the stereotype of drivers who own them . In the case of today’s 2007 Porsche Cayman, the determination of its stereotypical owner/user may prove somewhat elusive.

Whom would you picture driving this silver over black beauty? Would that imagined owner be someone you might gravitate toward or alternatively, might shun? More important, could you picture yourself in that role?

Photo : Craigslist

Those are two very important questions, and as such, we’ll table them for today. Instead, let’s dig into this midengine Porsche and see what kind of cash it could realistically bring .

The car is offered in Las Vegas and has accumulated 107,000 miles. Those miles don’t seem to have taken much of a toll on the car; the ad describes it as having “No issues ” and being “Mechanically like new.”

Photo : Craigslist

Based on the pictures, the car has been fairly well maintained aesthetically too. It exhibits no sign of door dings, curb rash or an overabundance of peppering on the nose. As an added bonus, there are PORSCHE branded rocker stripes that extend ahead of the front wheel arches. Alongside those sit new Michelin Pilots.

The Cayman was introduced in 2005, nominally as the hardtop version of the revamped 987 Boxster. The car upped the Boxster’s bona fides with a stiffer chassis, elevating it to near 911 capabilities. The coupe also benefitted from the 987 Boxster’s interior upgrades over its 986 predecessors. Materials in the Cayman and 987 Boxster are vastly more befitting of a car in its class than are those in the earlier 986 Boxsters.

Photo : Craigslist

In this ’07, those materials seem to have held up well, too. The leather seat surfaces show no sign of wear, nor do the dash or boot-area carpet. The only notable downfall here is the driver’s side factory floor mat. That seems to have lost its fasteners and is creeping up on the pedals a bit.

As noted, the seller claims the car’s 2.7-liter flat-six (245 horsepower/201 lb-ft of torque) and five-speed gearbox work without issue. Those numbers, by the way, are just the Cayman’s point of entry. The even hotter S model rocked 50 more ponies and an extra cog for the manual.

Photo : Craigslist

Those upgrades carry a premium, and that brings us to the raison d’ être for the appearance of our Cayman today. That would be its $16,900 price. Now, if you’re like me and follow 986/987 prices with any interest, you’ll know that anything under $20,000 for a 987 Cayman is worth a raised eyebrow. This particular car is one of the rare ones on the market at present that has a clean title and a price tag well below that threshold. The question for you is: As the car is presented here, could that be low enough?

What do you think, is this tidy Cayman worth that $16,900 asking as it sits? Or, is that price on this Vegas-based car a gamble you’d not be willing to take?

You decide!

Las Vegas, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Jay W. for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.