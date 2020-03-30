At $16,800, Does This 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 R-spec Coupé Have The Invisible Touch?

Photo : Craigslist

With its weird side window and weirdly compelling R-spec kit, today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Hyundai Genesis is a pretty unique ride. Let’s see if this low-mileage coupé is compellingly priced to be the start of something big.

I’ve been staying home of late, a situation that’s allowed me time to do some household chores that might otherwise go unaddressed. So far I’ve cleaned the fridge, put away the holiday decorations (don’t you judge me), and have started to wake up the party cars for the spring. It’s questionable just how much use my 240Z will get this year, or the A6 which has been the vehicle of choice for taking our dog to social gatherings at the dog park. Time will tell.

Getting out in a fun car after this has all blown over was a key theme of last Friday’s 2002 Porsche 911 Cabriolet. It was seemed well-sorted and just as well suited to a celebratory post quarantine fling. At just $11,995, it didn’t seem too dear an ask to do so either. S eeing that the car appeared to sell in the middle of our discussion, and garnered a 86 percent Nice Price win drove that point home.

When you think of the letter “R” as associated with an automotive model, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? It’s racing, right? Of course, it is. This 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 Coupé carries the R-spec package and, yes indeedy it ’s a model that aspires to be out on the track.

The Genesis was once Hyundai’s range-topping two-door and the first RWD coupé in the company’s model line. Made available with a selection of four and six-cylinder engines, the Genesis was Hyundai’s attempt at breaking into the luxury coupé market where companies like BMW and Infiniti were making bank.

The Genesis offered a solid chassis with independent suspension all the way around paired with disc brakes and an available manual gearbox for those who like their luxury a little rough.

This 2014 R-spec is powered by the top engine at the time, Hyundai’s 348 horsepower 3.8-litre direct-injection V6. That’s mated to a six-speed manual which sends those ponies afterward to a Torsen LSD pumpkin and onward to the fat rear tires. The R-spec also received a suspension upgrade over the standard Coupé and Brembo brakes behind the model-specific 19-inch wheels.

Painted Monaco White over a black leather interior featuring red accent stitching it’s not the most exciting looking car around. Of course, that can come in handy when trying to blend into traffic for whatever reason. The only major stying element of note here is the droopy-dawg sidelight that’s the Coupé’s trademark feature . Glad that didn’t catch on.

The car comes with 40,000 miles on the clock or a little over 6,600 miles a year over the course of its short life. The R-spec updates made by Hyundai were apparently not enough for some owner over that time as the car rolls on Eibach lowering springs and features an aftermarket transmission mount to stiffen things up.

Aside from that it seems stock and is claimed to have had regular service at a Hyundai dealer. The interior looks to be in excellent shape and seems to have all the comforts of home—that is if your home was done up in Hyundai Modern styling.

The exterior shows no obvious flaws either , while the alloy wheels exhibit only minor curbing.

The title is clear and the car is offered by a private party. These are pretty quick cars (zero to sixty in around five and a half ticks) but remarkably are a little less sure on their feet than their lesser four-cylinder brethren owing to the extra weight the V6 adds.

That’s not something you’re likely to notice unless you’re tracking the two cars back to back. And, the added ponies the 3.8 gives you can make up for the slightly less adept handling. And just look at those sweet Brembo brakes!

If you’re not digging the lowered look, it shouldn’t be too hard to switch the car back to its stock springs and ride height. It’s unlikely that someone threw out the factory slinkies.

With all that in mind, what do you think this hot shoe Coupé might be worth? The seller thinks it’s $16,800 dear and we’re now going to need to vote on this price and this car.

What do you think, is this Genesis worth that asking? Or, is this R-spec just not R-special enough to command that much?

You decide!

Sacramento, CA Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to FauxShizzle for the hookup!

