At $15,700, Might You Be Open To This 2010 Jeep Wrangler Islander?

If you’re a big fan of Tiki Tuesday, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Jeep Islander might just be your cup of orgeat. Let’s see if this uniquely kitted Wrangler’s price is something you’d drink to.

When the term F-b ody is spoken , some listeners might think they’ve heard high school code for someone who looks good enough to knock boots with. If you’re really in the know, however, you’ll immediately recognize that as the original platform code for GM’s pony car twins, the Camaro and Firebird.

The 1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am we looked at yesterday was one such F-body descendant, a model and make that has followed its platform name into the history books. That arrest-me red convertible certainly looked to be a page-turner, although its $14,999 price tag did not. That ended up in a hefty 65 percent No Dice loss, which was a bit surprising considering the amount of praise that was heaped on the car in the comments. Remember, you can’t judge a book by its cover.

Speaking of books, a common question tossed out during corporate icebreakers, Good Reads conventions and annoying family gatherings is: W hich one book would you want to have with you if you were marooned on a deserted desert isle? If it were me, I’d want one of those Building Seaworthy Rafts for Dummies how-to manuals . Barring having a book, I think I would like to be accompanied by this 2010 Jeep Wrangler Islander.

Jeep introduced the Islander package on the 1988 YJ Wrangler, offering with it bright paint schemes and unique setting sun decals across each half-door. The option was retired after the 1993 model year but made a comeback in 2010 on the JK. This new package ditched the sunset decals for ISLANDER graphics on each side of the hood along with a new mascot, Tiki Bob.

This Islander is fairly unique in that it’s a four-door YJ with half-doors front and back. With the removal of all the windows, that gives the Jeep the look of a jaunty surrey wagon. Along with the graphics, the Islander package includes 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in 32-inch tires. The interior features special gra y and blue upholstery along with more Tiki Bobs on the front bucket backrests.

This one comes in a not-so South Pacific silver, but that is complemented by the black soft top and side curtains. The seller says those are easy to remove and can be reinstalled in a matter of minutes. The truck has a modest 90,000 miles on the clock and carries a clean title. Along with the ease of the top manipulation, the ad touts the truck’s body-color fenders and says it has “Very cool features that every loves.” I’m sure they mean “that everybody loves” but maybe they have a weird friend named Every who’s overly fond of riding in the Jeep.

The mechanicals are made up of Chrysler’s 202 horsepower 3.8 liter V6 and a six-speed manual. Those feed a two-speed transfer case and four-wheel drive. The seller claims no egregious warning lights on the dash and says the tires and brakes are in excellent shape.

The interior looks to be pretty serviceable as well. There does seem to be some unfortunate discoloration on both front and rear passenger seats. However, that appears to be dirt rather than wear and should be rectifiable. A modern head unit has been added, giving the truck the ability to talk to your phone as well as giving you a backup camera. The ad also notes working a /c, although with the open sides you might not need it all that often.

Chrysler is bringing the Islander package back to the Wrangler for 2021 — along with Tiki Bob. Of course, you’ll have to drop a chunk of cha nge for that one. This 2010 edition has some nice features and is priced to reflect its age and lack of a remaining warranty. That price is $15,700 and it’s now up to you to decide if that’s a fair deal for this Tiki-flavored four-door.

What do you think, could this Islander command that kind of cash? Or, do you think there’s an ocean between that price and a quick sale?

You decide!

