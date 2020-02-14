Photo : Craigslist

Rally-bred homologations may be a rare breed, but at least Subaru’s kept the flame alive . Today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe WRX may not be as raw and exciting as its OG predecessors , but that doesn’t mean its price shouldn’t offer anything other than smooth sailing.

There was a lot to like about yesterday’s 2006 Acura RSX Type-S. Unfortunately, for many of you, its $9,000 wasn’t among those them. That was seen as the high end for RSX values and earned a 57 percent Crack Pipe loss despite that car’s seemingly nice presentation and equally well-intentioned ad description.

Hey, were you thrilled at Eminem’s surprise performance at last Sunday’s Oscar Awards? If so, you may very well be a “Bro,” or, should you be of the lady persuasion, a “Broette.”

If this descriptor feels right in connoting your general mien in life then you might just also be interested in surprise appearance of today’s 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX.

Now, not all WRX owners are Bros and by natural extension, not all Bros drive rally-inspired Subarus. It’s just that when you find one, you oftentimes run into the other. We’re not here to judge lifestyles, however. We are here to judge cars and prices, and hence we’re going to move beyond the Bro L ife and take a deeper dive in this fat-fendered Subie.

The seller describes this WRX’s Lightning Red paint as being a rare color and I have to admit , I can’t think of another that I have seen in this hue. The car comes with its factory wheels and a non-factory exhaust, as well as not one but two differently-weighted shift knobs for its five-speed stick.

The exterior looks to be in excellent shape, with shiny paint and no apparent curb rash on those handsome alloys. Subaru went the extra mile when building the 2010 and later WRX, giving it the blistered out the fenders of the STI to give the car a far more muscular appearance than its earlier iterations . Unfortunately, here those fenders seem to swallow up the wheels and tires beneath, a factor seemingly exacerbated by the bright paintwork .

That might prove a moot point from behind the three-spoke steering wheel, and this car’s interior does seem to be up to the task. It’s also appreciably stock aside from the aforementioned shift knob addition and a large Bro-box sub and amp in the back. Weather Tech mats keep the floors tidy and to be honest with you, this is the first car I’ve ever seen outside of a Weather Tech ad that has actually rocked those.

Under the be-scooped hood lies Subaru’s 2.5-litre intercooled turbo pancake four. In the WRX that’s been tuned for a healthy 227 horsepower and 235 lb-ft of torque. That runs through a five transaxle to all four wheels via Subie’s VDC (Vehicle Dynamics Control) torque allocating system. A custom exhaust is said to be bolted around all that, but there’s no detail as to what or how much of the piping has been replaced.

The five-speed on this car is also said to be new, as is the throw-out bearing. There’s no mention of why the gearbox had to be replaced, or of the clutch that the bearing bears. You’d think they may have taken that opportunity to tidy up the engine bay with that change since it looks like it has every ounce of dust and grime in there that it’s ever collected.

The seller has also lax in providing the car’s overall mileage. They do close their ad by stating “Sounds good and runs great but I’m leaving for military so I must part with it.” It should be noted that claiming to be leaving the country, joining the military, or being spirited back to your home planet is a fairly common classifieds scam tactic. The seller usually uses that to offer to ship the car for viewing with the asking price held in an escrow account—that they choose —as a security for them. It’s pretty hackneyed and I hope not the case here.

If the ad is legit and the car is totally real, then we’ll now need to judge its presentation against its $15,500 asking price. What do you think, could you pay that much for a rare color WRX with a Kicker in the boot? Or, is that too much for so Bro a car?

You decide!



Phoenix, AZ Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

