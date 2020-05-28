At $14,750, Is This 'Museum-Quality' 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata Artistically Priced?

Photo : Craigslist

While the second-generation Miata may not be as well-loved as its predecessor, it’s still shocking that today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe NB has done less than break-in miles over the last 20 years. Could its premium condition equal a premium price?

You know how the old saying goes—close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. Well, we can add yesterday’s 1978 Datsun 620 pickup to that list as its 51.6 percent upvote came in at one of the closest Nice Price wins to date.

The mini-truck era may have long passed here in the States, but what about that of the meager-mileage car? You know what I mean, cars with so few miles under their beltlines that the odometer hasn’t even spelled 80085 yet. These are cars that have done so little in their lives that they are still technically considered virgins. Where might such a car exist?

Allow me to introduce you to this 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata and its 1,188-mile odometer.



Okay, so let’s just contemplate this for a moment because something just doesn’t add up. Since its inception, the Mazda Miata has first and foremost been a driver’s car—something that just begs you to get in and get-it-on.

It’s hard to imagine that anyone would drop some significant change on an MX-5 (the original MSRP here was around $23,545) and then just stand back and say my work is done here. Let’s just consider, this car is 20 years old, and in that time it has racked up fewer than 60 miles per year. That’s some crazy dedication to a cause if you ask me.

What we’re left with now is what is for all intents and purposes is an as-new NB Miata. Is that a good thing? Maybe. For whatever reason, the NB MX-5 tends to live in the shadow of its NA predecessor.

Perhaps it’s the switch from the joyous pop-up headlamps to more mundane fixed units, or maybe it’s the sophomore spread that added a bit of weight and removed some of the original car’s kinetic styling.

Whatever the reason, it’s not a good enough one for this car’s wiles to have been ignored for so long. In addition to the crazy-low miles, the car seems desirably equipped. It’s painted in goes-with-everything white paired with a classic black top and cloth interior. In the NB, that top features a glass back window with defroster too, which makes the car a bit more civilized than its older sibling.

The paint and underlying bodywork are said to be as-new with no marring or degradation to speak of. The interior is likewise in showroom condition, as is the engine bay. There are signs of age on the undercarriage, with suspension fasteners and exhaust components showing surface rust. That’s nothing, however, and the rest of the mechanicals look clean as a bean.

The seller says that the car has been kept its entire life in a climate-controlled garage, with a major fluid service and new tires fitted last year. Despite the dearth of miles, it would probably make sense to do the timing belt since time wounds all heels, and the 1.8-litre DOHC four is after all an interference engine.

That 140 horse mill is paired here with the standard five-speed stick. A nice upgrade is the presence of the “Hard-S” package which the seller notes adds a Torsen LSD in back, strut tower brace up front, some bigger suspension pieces and Bilstein struts. The car also comes with A/C and sports a clean title, however, there’s no word on whether it carries current registration.

Okay, the major selling point of this MX-5 is obviously those insanely-low miles, but would that mean that any new owner would have to continue the tradition lest they destroy the car’s only really unique feature? That’s a hard question.

Harder still will be deciding whether or not this almost-new Miata is worth it’s almost as-new $14,750 asking price. What do you say, could this showroom-fresh NB command so high a premium? Or, is this a showpiece for which you wouldn’t show that much cash?

You decide!

Englewood, CO Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Jason Dadakis for the hookup!

