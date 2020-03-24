Photo : Craigslist

In these uncertain times, owning an ambulance like today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Sprinter could definitely come in handy. Let’s find out if this emergency van is a red light special.

There are some things that seem awesome in the moment, but lose their glow over time. Think; your first sexual encounter, or perhaps, the Macarena.

You can most likely add to that list yesterday’s 1989 Ford Mustang LX 5.0.

Now, back when that notchback was new, it offered some of the best—and best value—horsing around money could buy . Today, however, and especially at a substantial $25,000 asking, it’s less impressive. So much so, in fact, that it garnered one of the highest Crack Pipe losses—93 percent—we’ve ever seen.

That loss may have been a shock to the Mustang’s seller, so much so that they may have required medical treatment. Now, loathe be it for anyone to profit off of such a situation, but if you had this 2008 Dodge Sprinter ambulance you c ould be well on your way to doing so.

The Sprinter has an interesting history here in the U.S.. First sold by Daimler Chrysler as a Freightliner in 2001, it was rebadged as a Dodge two years later in replacement of that brand’s long in the tooth Ram Van. Shortly thereafter a small industry arose selling Mercedes Benz badging and grilles for a few hundred bucks to revert the model to its pre-Dodge days. Sorry, Dodge.

Today newer versions of the vans are sold under the Mercedes brand while Dodge gets a selection of Fiat cargo carriers to market under its Ram Truck brand. A ll that makes this Dodge Sprinter Ambulance a good conversation starter at parties. Oh, did I mention I don’t get invited to all that many parties anymore?

Anyway, back to this particular Sprinter. Ambulances like this get converted in the aftermarket much in the same way as do limos. Companies like Leader Industries in South El Monte, California build them out on commission basis and the Sprinter is one of the more popular bases for the EMS conversion.

This one rocks the 2500 chassis with a 144-inch wheelbase and the factory extended -roof. Power comes from a 3-litre V6 turbocharged diesel with 154 horsepower and a substantial 280 lb-ft of torque, the latter available at a useful 1200 rpm. A five-speed automatic backs that up and sends the power to a live axle in back. There are a remarkable 284,000 miles on the clock and the truck is claimed to come with a clear title and only one previous owner—obviously an Ambulance company. That, by the way, is about all the info provided in the Dodge’s ad.

What i s offered here is an almost complete ambulance kit. There are lights and siren controls evident in one of the ad’s pics, but conspicuously absent in another. In back there’s a full patient compartment with an attendant seat and side bench. A wall of c abinets and a gurney rail complete the picture. You will need to supply your own gurney as well as oxygen tanks, emesis basins and all the other accouterments, but those can be had on the used market as well.

Up front you get a two-seat cab with mounts for the Motorola and a worktable between the seats. Outside, the bodywork looks to be in excellent shape with no major issues to note. Multi-color striping gives the van the look that could go either EMS or KOA, as do the consumer-appearing alloy wheels.

Okay, let’s just clear up the elephant in the estuary—why on earth would you want to own an old ambulance? Well, according to Consumer Reports the average cost of an ambulance ride in the U.S. is an eye-opening $164 per mile. Think of how much you could save by driving yourself! Also, have you ever heard of a little movie called Ghostbusters? In the original flick, they tooled around in an old Caddy ambulance. This is sort of like that.

Finally, these are prime for conversion to camper duty. They already sport all the necessary heavy-duty equipment and have the space. You just need to de-light and siren it and maybe throw in a bed and a camp stove and you’re set.

So very many possibilities. A wise man once said “Own and ambulance and the world is your oyster.” Or, at least I think it was a wise man. It actually could have just been me. Anyway, now I kind of want oysters.

What you’ll all no doubt want is to vote on this Dodge Sprinter EMS van and its $14,500 asking. Let’s do that right now. What do you think, is this ambulance worth that kind of cash even with the limited description provided in the ad? Or, does that price ensure that this Ambulance is DOA ?

You decide!



Los Angeles, CA Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

