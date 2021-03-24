At $10,500, Is This 1991 Toyota Supra Turbo A Super Deal?

Photo : Craigslist

With the modern Supra more BMW than Toyota, tradition-leaning fans of the model may choose to look at earlie r editions like today’s Nice Price or No Dice Mk III. Let’s see if this one’s price might also be more Toyota than Bimmer.

Yesterday’s 1995 Honda Gold Wing GL1500 SE had us all deliberating its value as a capable and comfortable highway cruiser over its heft and ungainliness around town. This being cicada season obviously didn’t help the Honda’s cause, and many of you postulated that it may just make more sense to get a car.

Well, some people just like the freedom a motorcycle affords, and at $4,650 that Honda appeared to be reasonably affordable. At least it was to the small majority of you who awarded the Gold Wing a 54 percent Nice Price win.

If you were going to pick another ’90s vehicle for some long-distance fun, what might it be? It would have to be powerful enough to make getting on the highway a breeze and comfortable enough for extended stints once you get there. It should also have a rock-solid reputation for reliability. As we all know, nothing ruins a road trip faster than getting stuck at the side of the highway in the middle of downtown nowhere.

Photo : Craigslist

This 1991 Toyota Supra Turbo might very well fit all of those criteria. Not only that, but it is claimed to have had a number of mechanical and practical updates that should help bump up its desirability quotient.

The Targa-topped coupe comes in Super Red over a black and red interior. Based on some overspray on the flaking window trim, that red paint appears to be a respray. It looks OK in places but overall seems like it could use a good color sanding.

The interior has seen some age-related updating too, with reupholstered seats sporting the Supra script at the mid-back level. Aftermarket wheels underpin the car and, to be honest, will likely not be to everyone’s taste. A set of factory rollers shouldn’t be too expensive, however.

Photo : Craigslist

There are 145,000 miles on the car, with the engine receiving a new top end at some point along the way. Other updates include new brake rotors and wheel bearings along with replacement of the weatherstripping around the roof panel opening. The title is clear, and the car carries its current California emissions A-OK.

The engine with the new cylinder head is, of course, Toyota’s 3L-7MGTE inline-six. With its single turbo added to the mix, the 2954cc engine carried a factory rating of 232 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 254 lb-ft of torque at 3,200 rpm. Here that’s all managed by Toyota’s four-speed A340E automatic. So equipped, the seller claims the car “runs great” and is “very fast.” The engine bay looks tidy and extremely colorful with all of its blue hoses and red vacuum lines.

Photo : Craigslist

On the downside, there’s also some wear evident in the cabin where graying of the black plastic trim mars the steering wheel and console bin lid. The flaking paint of the black window trim can be addressed by either removing the rest of the paint and enjoying the brightwork or by repainting it with a rattle can, as it’s generally small areas that need attention.

Despite those issues, there’s a lot to like with this Supra. T his one is pure, un-cut Toyota; n o cross-brand dilution here. What might that be worth? The seller is asking $10,500 for the car, and if following old Supra pricing is your kink, you’ll know that when the most desirable editions cross the blocks they can go for crazy amounts.

Photo : Craigslist

By dint of its automatic and various r ough spots , this Supra is un likely to command those big bucks. Could it still claim its not-too-onerous asking price? What do you think, is this Supra worth that $10,500 figure as it sits? Or does that make for a not-so-Supra deal?

You decide!

Sacramento, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.