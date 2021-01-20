Aston Martin Will Let You Face-Swap Your Vantage

Photo : Aston Martin

Do you have a problem with the factory grille of the Aston Martin Vantage? Personally, I think it looks fine, but apparently some Vantage owners are offended by it, and they’ve taken to revising the front view of their elegant British sports cars with aftermarket alternatives.



If you do happen to drive a Vantage, you can now sleep soundly, as the company has come up with a solution. Aston Martin announced last week that it’s offering a replacement grille it calls the Vane, which can be fitted to existing cars at the company’s body shops. The Vane grille’s design is smoother and more traditional, with classic horizontal chrome strakes and black vertical supports that contradict the edgy, cavernous maw of the Vantage’s original Hunter design.

The result sort of ends up being a cross between what the Vantage originally launched with and the DB11's grille. In February 2020, the carmaker announced the Vane face would be the stock guise going forward for the Vantage Roadster, while the Coupe would continue with the Vulcan-inspired Hunter mouth. I like the new getup, though I think Aston was smart to leave it off the Coupe and the track-focused AMR version, where it’d feel a bit too soft. Aston is not listing a price for the conversion; if you have to ask, and all that.

Folks will naturally compare the Vantage’s alternative look with the aftermarket replacement built by a company called Revenant. The Revenant approach — a design that takes a different bumper cover — is odd to me because it gives the car two stacked mouths of equal size. I’m not sure which to look at; I’m also not sure if I should perceive the middle mouth as a nose. It confuses me, and I don’t love it.

Ultimately, it’s just weird to see a carmaker offer an alternative face for its car, even a high-luxury marque like Aston Martin that does so much bespoke work for its clients. Usually, companies stick to their guns to the bitter end, meeting ever-growing criticism with emboldened indignation, propelling a vicious spiral made worse with every snarky tweet. Aston Martin didn’t do that though, and for that, I give them props. Which grille do you prefer?