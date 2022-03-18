The Aston Martin Vantage is the smallest and “cheapest” way to get into an Aston Martin. Make no mistake, though, it’s a sports car through and through — probably the best embodiment of a sports car in the entire Aston lineup.



You get a small, gorgeous body; a compact 4.0-liter twin-turbo AMG sourced V8 (its a hot V set up) with 503 horsepower; an exhaust note that would make a Challenger or Mustang proud; and handling done up by a former Lotus engineer. All that spells proper sports car to me.



What’s it going to be like to live with, though? Can you daily it? That’s what I want to find it. If I were spending the kind of money that this car commands, I’d drive it as much as I could, every day. If you didn’t, all that engineering and sports car excellence would be wasted.



What’s more interesting is that this almost feels like a last hurrah. As we head into the mid to late 2020s and 2030s, more and more automakers are going to phase out ICE engines in favor of EVs. You can count Aston Martin as one of them. And while Aston isn’t going all-in on EVs just yet, its safe to say cars like the Vantage could become an endangered species, unfortunately.



So what do you guys want to know about it? Is it a proper rival for cars like the Porsche 911 and… actually, I don’t really know what cars compete with the Vantage. I mean there are other coupes that offer close to or similar power and performance, but they cost less (the Vantage starts at $143,900). So I guess the ultimate question would be, is the Vantage worth its six-figure price tag?



Anyway, any thoughts or questions you have, ask away in the comments.

