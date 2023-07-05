Sell All Your Valuables And Buy This Aston Martin Lagonda Instead

Aston Martin may be best known for its two-door models, but that doesn’t mean it only builds coupes and convertibles. You can, of course, buy an Aston Martin crossover now, and for about a decade, there was the four-door Aston Martin Rapide. There was also the Lagonda Taraf that Aston Martin never sold here. But odds are, no four-door will ever be wilder or weirder than the Taraf’s spiritual predecessor, the Aston Martin Lagonda.

Aston Martin reportedly only ever built 645 Lagondas in the 14 years it was in production, but amazingly, one of those 645 is currently for sale on Cars & Bids. It’s a 1984 model, which makes it a Series 2 Lagonda, and it’s painted a gorgeous blue.

Combined with those fantastic Lagonda wheels, this is the kind of car that’s guaranteed to turn heads everywhere you go. Depending on their opinion of the car’s styling, they may be turning their heads away so they don’t have to look at it, but they’ll still be turning their heads.

With seven days left on the auction at the time of writing, the current highest bid is only $2,500, but we have a feeling it will be a lot higher by the time bidding ends. And that’s just the starting point, since we’re talking about a 40-year-old, limited-production British luxury car, but come on. Maintenance, schmaintenance. It’s a Lagonda!

Who needs things like savings or an investment portfolio or other possessions when you have such a weird car? And if you think about it, even with the high cost of maintenance and repairs, buying the Lagonda could actually make you even more money than you lose trying to keep it on the road.

After all, who are you going to meet in the Lagonda owners group? Rich people. Maybe you’ll go into business together. Maybe one of them will give you a job at their hedge fund. Maybe one of them will fall in love with you, and you’ll marry into private jet money.

Sure, the initial cost will be high, but after that, the opportunities are endless. You deserve to live the high life behind the wheel of one of the weirdest, quirkiest sedans ever built. How can you afford to not buy this car?