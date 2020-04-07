Drive Free or Die.
Ask A Car Nerd: What Cars Were Named For Family Members

Jason Torchinsky
Oh yeah, motherlovers, it’s that time again! You’re stuck indoors, you’re getting a little bored, a little randy, a little ready to ask some car questions that have been weighing on you, heavily. Luckily, we’re here for you, equally bored and randy, but we have answers we desperately wish to give you.

This week we have a question from Teddy, who wants to know

Hello Car Nerd!

Are there cars other than the Ford Edsel (named for Edsel Ford) named for family members of the car company that manufactured them?

Thanks!

Oh, Teddy. A question a child might ask, but not a childish question. The short answer is “yes,” an even shorter answer is “Y” (or “1" if you’re a computer) but for more details, I’m going to have to insist that you watch the video up there (this is when you realize you’ve been restrained in your chair).

I hope this helps! Everyone stay safe and anti-viral!

 

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

