Truck Yeah The trucks are good!

The 2020 Toyota 4Runner is getting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility, some driver-assistance alerts as standard equipment, and a revised instrument panel. But the SUV’s best new feature is the Army Green color you can now spec on the TRD Pro.



This color will also be available on the TRD Pro top-tier off-road trims of the Tacoma, Tundra, and even the Sequoia as well as the 4Runner. Not the Land Cruiser, though. “Midnight Black Metallic” is the special color on that right now.

1 / 3

Toyota introduced its “TRD Pro” line for the 4Runner, Tacoma, and Tundra 4x4s way back in 2014 to appeal to people who wanted the attitude of aftermarket shocks and tires but either wanted to retain factory-endorsed build quality or just couldn’t be bothered to open a parts catalog. (This year, the Sequoia got TRD Pro treatment too.)



Advertisement

These trucks are not as extreme as Ford’s Raptor, but they look great and have pretty decent practical capability out of the box even if they’re not quite natural rock crawlers or desert racers.

Before getting too sidetracked into an essay on 4Runners and the history of Toyota’s off-road trims, let’s reel it back to the “news” for the 2020 version: Army Green. It looks awesome, and I can’t imagine ordering a TRD Pro in any other color. If the images on Toyota’s build-and-price site can be trusted, Toyota’s managed to make to lay down a finish that’s unique and tough without going full-matte militaristic in a way that’s very sweet.



Advertisement

I have not been able to find a photograph of the 4Runner painted this way outside, but there are a few shots of an Army Green 2020 Taco:

1 / 2

Advertisement

Spectacular.

Unfortunately, Toyota’s notoriously stingy with its good colors. That electrifying Voodoo Blue you could order last year is now gone (though still available on the less-extreme Tacoma TRD Sport it seems) so if you’re into Army Green you’re going to have to order it for 2020 or be prepared for a long hunt on the used car market down the road.

Advertisement

And in case you want to look beyond the sheet metal, here’s a straight list of the significant changes coming to the 2020 Toyota 4Runner as announced by the factory:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Sway Warning System, Automatic High Beams and High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), standard on all trims

Two more USB chargers

New instrument panel design, high-resolution 8-inch touchscreen display for Audio, Audio Plus and Premium Audio systems

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility

Standard Smart Key with Push Button Start for TRD Pro, SR5 Premium and TRD Off-Road Premium

TRD Pro gets updated HVAC controls borrowed from the Limited

You might have noticed the radar cruise control sensor taking up a chunk of the grille of the trucks in all these pictures, so it looks like the safety tech on the 4Runner will be integrated to other models as well. We know for a fact that TSS-P safety tech being standardized on the Tacoma line, at least.

Advertisement

I’m still a few tens of thousands of dollars short of being able to pick up a new 4Runner myself, but I’m looking forward to seeing them on the road.