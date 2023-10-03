Armed Biker Probably Regrets Messing With This Philly Woman's Car

A woman stood up to an armed biker who attacked her car after crashing into it and threatening her at gunpoint. The biker appeared to be part of a group of illegal dirt bike and ATV riders, the likes of which have caused traffic scenes in major cities. Drivers tend to stay out of the way of these groups, but a young woman fought back when a biker endangered her family, according to NBC10.



The biker group was riding through an intersection in downtown Philadelphia on Sunday evening, filtering through traffic in a haphazard formation that put drivers in danger of crashing with the bikers. Nikki Bullock was delivering for Uber Eats, accompanied by her girlfriend and their two children; the family was in Bullock’s Ford Fusion when the biker group rode by, as NBC10 reports.

Sure enough, one motorcyclist whom news outlets are describing as a “dirt bike rider” — despite him riding a streetfighter — sideswiped Bullock’s car, which led to an argument. Things escalated, and the motorcyclist jumped on the trunk of the Fusion and smashed its rear glass, as footage featured on FOX29 shows:

Bullock’s five-year-old daughter and two-year-old son were reportedly in the backseat when the biker kicked and smashed through the glass. They were unharmed, but this prompted Bullock to exit the car to stand between the biker and car, presumably in hopes of preventing further possible harm to her kids.

But as she was exiting the Fusion, the biker jumped off the trunk to meet her, dropping a handgun in the process. The biker picks up the pistol and beyond just brandishing the firearm, aims the pistol at Bullock point-blank. The young woman never misses a beat and advances towards the biker.

The biker then headbutts Bullock, using his helmet as a weapon to harm her. Bullock just proceeds to push the biker back, and the biker seems to be at a genuine loss of how to react in the face of such an undaunted defense.

Realizing he’s outmatched, the armed biker tries to get on his motorcycle to rejoin the pack, but Bullock pushes him off, knocking the bike over. The biker stumbles while getting up but finally manages to ride away. Bullock and her girlfriend are then seen taking their kids from the backseat and carrying them to safety.

News coverage of the altercation shows a police cruiser was at the scene, but officers provided little assistance to the woman. Philly police later put out a notice on Twitter (or X) asking for help identifying the biker:

The internet did its thing, although the identity of the attacker has not been officially confirmed. Better to focus on the bravery of Nikki Bullock, who fended off an armed attacker for the sake of her family. She would later go on to say the biker merely had a “little gun,” and adding that she didn’t believe the biker could do her any more harm.