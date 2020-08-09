Antonio Felix da Costa Wins His First Formula E Championship

Photo : Sam Bloxham/FIA Formula E ( Getty Images )

Antonio Felix da Costa’s years of dedication have paid off: the DS Techeetah driver has dominated the 2019-20 Formula E season and come home with the championship with two races remaining.

The Portuguese driver has been involved with Formula E since its first season but had never finished higher than sixth in the championship—and that was last season with BMW i Andretti. Every other year has been significantly more difficult and significantly more disappointing.

So when da Costa joined the championship-defending DS Techeetah team, he was embarking on what could be his best season run yet. The Diryah ePrix doubleheader was a tough way to start out the season, but da Costa rallied back with two second place finishes in Santiago and Mexico, followed by a streak of three wins at Marrakesh and the first two Berlin events. By the time he came in second place at the finish of the fourth Berlin ePrix, da Costa had taken home the overall win.

This is the soonest a season has been wrapped up in Formula E history. Techeetah have now taken home half of the driver s’ championships along with back-to-back constructors’ championships. This is the first championship that da Costa has won since Formula Renault 2.0 in 2009, and it’s the first time he’s won more than one race a season since he joined Formula E.



There are still two more races to go in Berlin on August 11 and 12, and you’re still going to want to tune in even though the championship has been decided. With the DS Techeetah team able to kick back, we could see different teams charging hard to scrape up the last points they can, which always makes for an excellent show.