An Unexpected Joy In These Dark Times Is Tracking Scotland's Fleet Of Hilariously-Named Snowplows

There’s a certain, undeniable delight to be found in giving funny names to Very Serious Things, and there’s another different kind of delight to be found in being able to track things that have nothing to do with you, in detail, halfway across the world. Maybe that’s why this online map that lets you track Scottish snowplows is so enjoyable — it combines both of these things in large, heaping quantities.

Apparently in Scotland they call their plows/salt spreaders “Gritters,” which is already pretty fun, but what’s really, really fun are the names the individual Gritter drivers get to give their plows. Here’s some of them:

For Your Ice Only

License To Chill

Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie

Ready Spready Go

Mr. Plow

Gangsta Granny Gritter

Rumble

Snowkemon Go

BFG (Big Friendly Gritter)

Gritty Gritty Bang Bang

Gritney Spears

Spready Mercury

...and there’s more there. See what you can find!

It’s just goofy fun. I also appreciate that Traffic Scotland takes the time and effort to actually paint the goofy names right on the Gritters themselves , so people can have fun Gritter-spotting, or whatever they call that.

Anyway, enjoy wasting some time tracking snow equipment with silly names.