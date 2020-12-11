Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Transportation

An Unexpected Joy In These Dark Times Is Tracking Scotland's Fleet Of Hilariously-Named Snowplows

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Snow
SnowSnow PlowsScotland
14
Save
Illustration for article titled An Unexpected Joy In These Dark Times Is Tracking Scotlands Fleet Of Hilariously-Named Snowplows
Image: Traffic Scotland

There’s a certain, undeniable delight to be found in giving funny names to Very Serious Things, and there’s another different kind of delight to be found in being able to track things that have nothing to do with you, in detail, halfway across the world. Maybe that’s why this online map that lets you track Scottish snowplows is so enjoyable it combines both of these things in large, heaping quantities.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled An Unexpected Joy In These Dark Times Is Tracking Scotlands Fleet Of Hilariously-Named Snowplows
Screenshot: Traffic Scotland

Apparently in Scotland they call their plows/salt spreaders “Gritters,” which is already pretty fun, but what’s really, really fun are the names the individual Gritter drivers get to give their plows. Here’s some of them:

For Your Ice Only
License To Chill
Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie
Ready Spready Go
Mr. Plow
Gangsta Granny Gritter
Rumble
Snowkemon Go
BFG (Big Friendly Gritter)
Gritty Gritty Bang Bang
Gritney Spears
Spready Mercury

...and there’s more there. See what you can find!

It’s just goofy fun. I also appreciate that Traffic Scotland takes the time and effort to actually paint the goofy names right on the Gritters themselves, so people can have fun Gritter-spotting, or whatever they call that.

Advertisement

Anyway, enjoy wasting some time tracking snow equipment with silly names.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

maxiq
MaxiQ

What? No Plowy MacPlow?