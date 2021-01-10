An Ode To Aimless Driving

To say I’ve been in a tough spot lately would probably be a bit of an understatement, but there’s something about the aimless drive that serves as a balm for the shittiest of days.
I already struggle with the ol’ brain chemicals on a regular basis, and it seems that, lately, everything is designed to make life more difficult. I’m quarantining in a different country with my husband but without my family during the holiday season, where I don’t really have a space of my own to do my work. There’s nowhere to go, really, because it’s cold out and there’s a pandemic. I don’t get much control over things like when I wake up or when I have breakfast or what I have for dinner. I’m healthy and well-loved, but I feel like I’ve just been spinning my wheels, stuck in the same place, unable to work up the motivation to do any work or settle into my thesis.
So, I did something I normally don’t do. I took an aimless drive.
I’m the kind of person that needs her every moment of every day scheduled out. If I’m traveling, I need to have my entire route planned out. It took me almost four years to learn my way around Austin when I lived there because I was always so glued to a GPS.
On a bright and bitter cold Friday, I decided to take off. I’ve been cruising around in a press truck lately, so a long drive was on the agenda, but I was getting myself wrapped up in knots trying to decide where to go. Then I realized, I’ve never gone north of my husband’s house. So I turned on a good playlist, pointed north, and went off.
About an hour and a half north of Toronto, the wild Ontario landscape reminds me a lot of the rural Michigan town where I grew up. In the winter, if you wake up early on a cold morning after a temperate night, the trees are often glazed in frost, making everything look like sculptures made of icicles. Those mornings, people don’t usually go out unless they have a purpose, and if you seek out the back roads, it feels like you have the whole world to yourself.
I ignored the map and followed road signs that seemed to promise something exciting: nature preserves, campsites, a quiet lakefront town. I got to cruise down unmarked and snow-covered gravel roads, testing the limits of myself and my machinery. I learned what it’s like to try to maneuver over 6,500 lbs on inches of glassy ice washed up on asphalt near the shore.
I had no idea where I ended up, but hours had passed, and the only thing egging me home was an emptying gas tank and the reminder that I still had work to be done. But for the first time in weeks, I was alone—even apart from myself. I was out of my own damn head, just wondering how I could get to that little mountain ridge over there, or what lay behind the sign pointing to a large stable. That’s one of the downsides of doing what I do—writing, reading, studying. You’re just mired in your own head.
But the aimless drive was the perfect antidote to a case of bad brain—and lord knows we could all use a little bit of that right now.
Some days, the best therapy is putting your dog (or dogs) in the car, filling up your tank, and driving to the biggest open area you can find.
A one hour drive to nowhere in particular, just to escape the noise and chaos. I feel you.
Oh, one other thing. Bring a tennis ball with you.