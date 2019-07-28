The Ferrari 348 was a maintenance nightmare. Not like a “one or two failure-prone parts” nightmare, but a “you can make a five-part YouTube series on one regularly scheduled maintenance procedure” nightmare.

That’s exactly what Normal Guy Supercar on YouTube just did with his friend Josh’s 348. The 348 was due for its “major” service, for which Ferrari wanted a cool $25,000.

Major services in pre-360 Ferraris involved removing the engine entirely to do the timing belt and service other wear items. That Normal Guy Supercar is doing this not to save himself 25 grand but to save his friend 25 grand proves that he is both a saint and a masochist.

That’s the first video, but the whole playlist is embedded below. We recommend checking it out and confirming that, yes, owning an old supercar is a terrible financial decision.