America's Big Wing Is Back In Stock

The launch of the midengine Chevrolet Corvette hit another small hiccup last summer, suspending sale of the very popular High Wing option after surging demand and COVID-19 pandemic complications kneecapped suppliers. The good news is that the wing is now back in stock, and you don’t need to install it at the dealership if you missed your chance on the order form.



All current owners of 2020 and 2021 model year C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray models again have the chance to add the High Wing aero appendage to their cars. It’s also available on new vehicle orders.

The wing adds more visual volume, and a number lines, to an already busy rear end. I feel it ultimately does a lot to accentuate and complement the design language Chevrolet is going for with this generation of Corvette. At least from most angles.

Chevrolet’s website lists the High Wing accessory at an MSRP of $995, excluding any installation fees and taxes, and “may require purchase of additional equipment and/or services.” The factory wing is designed to use the C8's existing mounting points. The checkout process showed free shipping to a local dealership in New York State when I faked the process of ordering one.



Apparently, the wing option is available only in Black, Shadow Gray, Torch Red and Arctic White at this time, matched to those Corvette body colors.



It’s unclear if the other standard colors — Ceramic Matrix Gray, Elkhart Lake Blue, Silver Flare or Zeus Bronze — will be made available on the wing later or on special request. One would imagine Chevrolet will find a way to satisfy customers who pay the $500 to $995 charge for the special Accelerate Yellow, Rapid Blue, Sebring Orange and Red Mist paint jobs on their cars and expect a paint-matched wing from the factory. I’ve reached out to Chevy and will update when I hear more.

Of course, during that gap when Chevy wasn’t offering a factory accessory wing for one of the sportiest and most-hyped generations of America’s sports car plenty of aftermarket clones and alternatives made themselves available, so now C8 owners can shop around. ACS Composite notably had a nearly identical clone, in the same colors now available from Chevy as well as a unique carbon fiber option, for around $1,100. However, only two paint options appear to currently be in stock on the company’s website. C7 Carbon appears to be another popular OEM replica supplier for the wing at around $950.

Customers who missed out during the six-or-so months without the wing option were offered a 25-percent discount on all Chevrolet accessories through the automaker’s website, as noted by CorvetteBlogger, which also reported on the wing option restock. That should bring the wing accessory’s MSRP down to $746.25 before anything else is factored in, if you already have a Corvette in the garage.