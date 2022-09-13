Another contender has entered the ring as the potential next big American star in Formula 1. Jak Crawford, who was born in North Carolina but has made a home in Texas, has made a general announcement that he’ll be making the jump from Formula 3 to Formula 2 for the 2023 season — but there are still plenty of details up in the air.

Crawford announced his swap to Formula 2 at the end of his post-season press release detailing the Formula 3 weekend in Monza.

“I will be racing in F2 next year, but it will not be officially announced for several months,” he said, “In fact, my seat fit for the official F2 Abu Dhabi test is this week, and so as one season ends we start preparing immediately for another one.”

Advertisement

For the past two years, the 17-year-old driver has competed in the Formula 3 championship, first with Hitech and most recently with Prema. He won his first F3 race this year at the Red Bull Ring and clocked in a seventh-place overall finish in the Championship.

Crawford, though, has been busy since he got his start in racing. His first year in open-wheel race cars came in the 2018-2019 NACAM Formula 4 Championship, where he finished second in the championship. He took seventh in the 2019 USF2000 championship in 2019, followed by a second in ADAC Formula 4 and sixth in Italian Formula 4, both in 2020. The following year, he took 13th in Formula 3 and third in the Euroformula Open Championship. This year, alongside his third place in F3, he scored a sixth place in the Formula Regional Asian Championship.

G/O Media may get a commission personalized skincare Geologie Skincare Skincare specifically for YOU

Teaming with dermatologists and cosmetic chemists for legit active ingredients, Geologie will demystify skincare and match you with a routine that fits your needs and lifestyle. Buy at Geologie Advertisement

His hard work has paid off; Crawford signed on as part of the Red Bull Junior Team in 2020, which is designed to help filter young drivers into the ranks of Formula 1.

Further details regarding Crawford’s coming Formula 2 season are still lacking — but we’ll likely learn more in the following months. As of right now, though, feeder series fans are speculating a move to DAMS or Hitech in F2, as both teams are known for running Red Bull Juniors.