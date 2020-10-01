Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Racing

American Race Cars Are Low-Revving And Lazy, Right?

orlove
Raphael Orlove
Filed to:drag racing
drag racinggassers
4
1
Illustration for article titled American Race Cars Are Low-Revving And Lazy, Right?
Screenshot: Double XX Race Page

High-performance sports cars from Europe and Japan rev to the moon while American performance cars are all low-revving lumps. That’s the stereotype anyway and here’s a 1958 Chevy gasser taking off at 10,000 RPM to prove it wrong.

Advertisement

Gassers are fun because the format almost forces you into building a weird and interesting car. Straight axle and the nose in the air, all to help press the back into the ground and get off the line. They’re typically old, and it’s not surprising to find them still with manual transmissions.

No surprise then that this gasser dude is running not-a-tri-five and is a gear jammer as well. Listen to those shifts!

Advertisement

That and appreciate how he is staring at the sky as he launches with more revs than a Ferrari, a Honda S2000, the rotary guy down the street from you, etc.

You can see what a run like this looks like from the outside, sending this thing bunny hopping down the quarter-mile:

Let us enjoy some more:

I do just generally appreciate really high-RPM American race car builds. They seem like they stand against reason.

G/O Media may get a commission
Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks
Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks

Obviously, perception is not reality. NASCAR has been running high RPM engines for a while, and teams were over the 10,000 RPM mark back in the mid-2000s, as USA Today reported at the time. It’s cool because it meant almost unbelievably high piston speeds. These pistons were traveling at 27.5 m/s, or about 61 miles per hour, as noted in this article comparing F1 and NASCAR engine loads and performance at their 2000s peaks.

I like that it all sort of undercuts the idea that American engines get away with low tech because they’re allowed to be large. But they are large, and they have pushrods like on trucks, but they are still expertly engineered and extremely high-performance designs. That and they sound incredible.

Raphael Orlove

Raphael Orlove is features editor for Jalopnik.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The F-16 Gun Pod That Tried To Shoot Down The A-10 Warthog

Axing The F-35's Alternative Engine Was An Incredibly Stupid Move

Ford Is Killing Off The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. Sometimes It's Okay To Cry

General Electric Wants To Keep America's B-52s In The Air Until 2097 (At Least)

DISCUSSION

the-nope
Shift24

Actually now the big thing for LS v8s is to make them scream. And actually proven reliable on the stock bottom end. This Fox boy with an L33 isnt exactly screaming but yelling at 8400 RPM and 30+lbs of boost at a 7.7 sec 1/4 mile

The theory (could be proven) right now is it is the low end torque that destroys the stock internals. You let it scream, the longer it can hold up

https://www.lsxmag.com/news/fastest-stock-bottom-end-5-3-ls-in-the-world-goes-7-81/

https://www.streetmusclemag.com/news/watch-the-fastest-stock-bottom-end-ls-in-the-world-go-7-72/