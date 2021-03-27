Almost 95,000 Full-Size General Motors SUVs Recalled Over Seat Belt Damage

Photo : Joe Scarnici ( Getty Images )

Consumers buy full-size SUVs for plenty of reasons, but most are doing so for that coveted third-row seating. But it turns out that nearly 95,000 General Motors 2021 SUVs are being recalled because the belts in that third row can become, uh, quite damaged.

Advertisement

If you’ve ever folded down seats before, you know that the belts can get trapped in the process. But it turns out that some GM vehicles had their third-row outboard seat belts entrapped or misrouted behind the seat-folding mechanism when all those components were installed. As a result, the belts can become damaged during the folding process. And, as I’m sure you can guess, damaged seat belts are a bad thing.

The models involved are:

2021 Cadillac Escalade

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 GMC Yukon

2021 GMC Yukon XL

Only cars built after November 18, 2020 are affected by this recall. And if your SUV doesn’t include a third row, you’re not involved.

In addition, GM is also expected to recall the 2021 Chevy Tahoe over inaccessible seat belt latches, GM Authority reports. In this case, the latch on the second-row bench seats could get trapped beneath the trim bezel, making the center seat latch inaccessible. Again, being able to buckle your belt is critical. Dealers are expected to remove the trim bezel, correctly position the seat belt latch plate, and then reattach the trim bezel.

The recall is expected to begin on May 3, 2021 and involves 94,641 full-size SUVs with a third row. You can, of course, plug in your VIN number on NHTSA’s website to see if you have an outstanding recall. Basically, you can expect your dealership to take care of the problem when your SUV is taken in. They’ll inspect the third-row outboard seatbelts, replace any damaged ones, and reroute the whole mechanism if it’s all wonky.