A suspect has been arrested in the subway brake-puller case, according to NBC New York and confirmed by Jalopnik. The brake-puller, whose actions were first reported by Jalopnik on Wednesday, has delayed at least 750 trains over recent months with reckless and infuriating behavior.

The suspect, Isaiah Thompson, 23, of Brooklyn, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Friday morning from a tip, NBC New York reports. A spokesperson for the NYPD told Jalopnik the suspect was arrested in the 1st Precinct, which covers the southwestern tip of Manhattan from Houston to Battery. He was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of criminal trespassing, and one count of public lewdness.



The lewdness charge is from an incident on May 16 where the suspect allegedly exposed himself while riding on the back of a B train passing the 14th St station on the 8th Avenue line (yes, the B normally runs express on the 6th Avenue line, but at that time there was a switch problem at Columbus Circle so the B was running on the C).



But the NYPD spokesman was clear that more charges are quite possible in the future as more complaints come in and incidents attributed to this suspect.

