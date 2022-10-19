It’s finally here, friends. This week marks the 2022 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, and it’s one of my favorite weekends of the year. I know there’s more than enough in the great city of Austin, TX to provide you with a weekend of entertainment — but if you’re looking to hang out with some like-minded folks who also love racing, then this list is for you.

We’ve put together a running list of events for you fine folks to attend. Some are free, some are paid, but all are guaranteed to be a great time. So, clear your schedules!

Do note that there is not an official Jalopnik meet-up this year. We didn’t have the budget to rent a space, and after paying for my own travel to cover race car, it certainly wasn’t in mine! But with that being said, I’m aiming to be everywhere all at once if you want to come say hello.

Thursday, October 20

Grid Clique Race Week Kickoff Party

When : 7 p.m. CT

: 7 p.m. CT Where : Dave & Buster’s; 9333 Research Boulevard No. A600

: Dave & Buster’s; 9333 Research Boulevard No. A600 Who : Grid Clique

: Grid Clique What : Grid Clique is a community designed to open motorsport to women, BIPOC folks, and members of the LGBTQ+ community; it has also been organizing group chats for women attending races as a way to combat harassment. This kick-off party is a great way to meet fellow fans (and there’s also a raffle to win two tickets to the race!)

: Grid Clique is a community designed to open motorsport to women, BIPOC folks, and members of the LGBTQ+ community; it has also been organizing group chats for women attending races as a way to combat harassment. This kick-off party is a great way to meet fellow fans (and there’s also a raffle to win two tickets to the race!) More information

Friday, October 21

Fashion Show at F1 Motorsports Weekend

When : 4 p.m. CT

: 4 p.m. CT Where : The Howard Club (Secret Location)

: The Howard Club (Secret Location) Who : Treun House Atelier

: Treun House Atelier What : If you’re into luxury fashion, register for this free event to take in all that Austin’s clothing retailers have to offer in an F1-themed presentation.

: If you’re into luxury fashion, register for this free event to take in all that Austin’s clothing retailers have to offer in an F1-themed presentation. More information

Two Girls 1 Formula Wig-Wearing Space Cowgirl Bachelorette Bar Crawl

When : 9 p.m. CT

: 9 p.m. CT Where : Coyote Ugly Saloon in downtown Austin

: Coyote Ugly Saloon in downtown Austin Who : Two Girls 1 Formula podcast

: Two Girls 1 Formula podcast What : To celebrate co-host Kate’s recent engagement, TG1F is inviting everyone to join them on a bar crawl through Austin’s iconic 6th Street. Grab you wigs and get ready to party!

: To celebrate co-host Kate’s recent engagement, TG1F is inviting everyone to join them on a bar crawl through Austin’s iconic 6th Street. Grab you wigs and get ready to party! More information

Bleaulive Austin Race Weekend After Party with Chainsmokers



When : 9 p.m. CT

: 9 p.m. CT Where : The Fairmont

: The Fairmont Who : Chainsmokers

This concert is part of The Maxim Race Experience, which is basically a place for high-flyers to get together and hang out. Tickets for the concert start at $150, but if you're interested in rubbing shoulders with influencers and celebs, this is the place to do it.

: This concert is part of The Maxim Race Experience, which is basically a place for high-flyers to get together and hang out. Tickets for the concert start at $150, but if you’re interested in rubbing shoulders with influencers and celebs, this is the place to do it. More information

Saturday, October 22

Red Bull Austin Fan Zone

When : 11 a.m. CT

: 11 a.m. CT Where : Fair Market

: Fair Market Who : Red Bull

: Red Bull What : Red Bull is hosting a free, F1-dedicated fan festival in downtown Austin for the folks who aren’t able to make it to the race track.

: Red Bull is hosting a free, F1-dedicated fan festival in downtown Austin for the folks who aren’t able to make it to the race track. More information

Racing with Rich Energy Book Release Meet-Up

When : 12 p.m. CT

: 12 p.m. CT Where : Main Plaza at Circuit of the Americas

: Main Plaza at Circuit of the Americas Who : Elizabeth Blackstock and Alanis King

: Elizabeth Blackstock and Alanis King What: Bring your copies of Racing with Rich Energy for autographs, or just come to hang out with Alanis and me before F1 qualifying! It’ll be a super informal meetup, so come and go as you like.

Bleaulive MAXIM Austin Race Weekend After Party with Marshmello

When : 9 p.m. CT

: 9 p.m. CT Where : The Fairmont

: The Fairmont Who : Marshmello

: Marshmello What : This concert is part of The Maxim Race Experience, which is basically a place for high-flyers to get together and hang out. Tickets for the concert start at $150, but if you’re interested in rubbing shoulders with influencers and celebs, this is the place to do it.

: This concert is part of The Maxim Race Experience, which is basically a place for high-flyers to get together and hang out. Tickets for the concert start at $150, but if you’re interested in rubbing shoulders with influencers and celebs, this is the place to do it. More information

Sunday, October 23

The Red Flags F1 Podcast Live