It’s finally here, friends. This week marks the 2022 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, and it’s one of my favorite weekends of the year. I know there’s more than enough in the great city of Austin, TX to provide you with a weekend of entertainment — but if you’re looking to hang out with some like-minded folks who also love racing, then this list is for you.
We’ve put together a running list of events for you fine folks to attend. Some are free, some are paid, but all are guaranteed to be a great time. So, clear your schedules!
Do note that there is not an official Jalopnik meet-up this year. We didn’t have the budget to rent a space, and after paying for my own travel to cover race car, it certainly wasn’t in mine! But with that being said, I’m aiming to be everywhere all at once if you want to come say hello.
Thursday, October 20
Grid Clique Race Week Kickoff Party
- When: 7 p.m. CT
- Where: Dave & Buster’s; 9333 Research Boulevard No. A600
- Who: Grid Clique
- What: Grid Clique is a community designed to open motorsport to women, BIPOC folks, and members of the LGBTQ+ community; it has also been organizing group chats for women attending races as a way to combat harassment. This kick-off party is a great way to meet fellow fans (and there’s also a raffle to win two tickets to the race!)
- More information
Friday, October 21
Fashion Show at F1 Motorsports Weekend
- When: 4 p.m. CT
- Where: The Howard Club (Secret Location)
- Who: Treun House Atelier
- What: If you’re into luxury fashion, register for this free event to take in all that Austin’s clothing retailers have to offer in an F1-themed presentation.
- More information
Two Girls 1 Formula Wig-Wearing Space Cowgirl Bachelorette Bar Crawl
- When: 9 p.m. CT
- Where: Coyote Ugly Saloon in downtown Austin
- Who: Two Girls 1 Formula podcast
- What: To celebrate co-host Kate’s recent engagement, TG1F is inviting everyone to join them on a bar crawl through Austin’s iconic 6th Street. Grab you wigs and get ready to party!
- More information
Bleaulive Austin Race Weekend After Party with Chainsmokers
- When: 9 p.m. CT
- Where: The Fairmont
- Who: Chainsmokers
- What: This concert is part of The Maxim Race Experience, which is basically a place for high-flyers to get together and hang out. Tickets for the concert start at $150, but if you’re interested in rubbing shoulders with influencers and celebs, this is the place to do it.
- More information
Saturday, October 22
Red Bull Austin Fan Zone
- When: 11 a.m. CT
- Where: Fair Market
- Who: Red Bull
- What: Red Bull is hosting a free, F1-dedicated fan festival in downtown Austin for the folks who aren’t able to make it to the race track.
- More information
Racing with Rich Energy Book Release Meet-Up
- When: 12 p.m. CT
- Where: Main Plaza at Circuit of the Americas
- Who: Elizabeth Blackstock and Alanis King
- What: Bring your copies of Racing with Rich Energy for autographs, or just come to hang out with Alanis and me before F1 qualifying! It’ll be a super informal meetup, so come and go as you like.
Bleaulive MAXIM Austin Race Weekend After Party with Marshmello
- When: 9 p.m. CT
- Where: The Fairmont
- Who: Marshmello
- What: This concert is part of The Maxim Race Experience, which is basically a place for high-flyers to get together and hang out. Tickets for the concert start at $150, but if you’re interested in rubbing shoulders with influencers and celebs, this is the place to do it.
- More information
Sunday, October 23
Red Bull Austin Fan Zone
- When: 11 a.m. CT
- Where: Fair Market
- Who: Red Bull
- What: Red Bull is hosting a free, F1-dedicated fan festival in downtown Austin for the folks who aren’t able to make it to the race track.
- More information
The Red Flags F1 Podcast Live
- When: 9 p.m. CT
- Where: Fallout Theater
- Who: Red Flags F1
- What: The Red Flags F1 podcast is hosting a live recording of its weekly podcast in front of a small audience — grab your tickets ASAP!
- More information