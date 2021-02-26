All-New 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Starts At $36,995

Image : Stellantis Media

Brand new for 2021, the Grand Cherokee finally gains a third row after all these years and with that row adds an L to the model name. Jeep released pricing for that version today. While the build-and-price tool isn’t up on the site yet, Jeep has outlined some of the options for all the trim levels.



Image : Stellantis Media

The Grand Cherokee L comes in four trims with two different engines and a choice of rear-drive or three different four-wheel drive systems (Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II). There are Laredo, Limited, Overland and Summit trims. Engine choices are what we would expect from Stellantis. You can choose either the 3.6-liter 290-horsepower Pentastar V6 or the 5.7-liter, 357-HP Hemi V8. Four-wheel drive is a $2,000 option on every trim.

Advertisement

Image : Stellantis Media

Image : Stellantis Media

The base Laredo starts at the aforementioned $36,995. Inside there’s a huge standard touchscreen. At 10.2-inches it’s equipped with the latest generation of the excellent UConnect 5. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard. If you have a family with a bunch of devices, they shouldn’t have any trouble charging them in the interior. There’s a total of 12 USB ports at various places inside.

There’s also the standard suite of driver safety systems like lane departure warning, rear cross-path detection and forward-collision warning. Heated power-folding mirrors, 18-inch wheels, cloth seats and automatic temperature control round out a few of the standard features. It comes pretty decently equipped.

Advertisement

Next is the Limited trim. Starting at $43,995, it builds on the Laredo by coming with more luxurious features. This is also the trim where, if equipped with four-wheel drive, Jeep’s Selec Terrain management system comes standard. Inside there are standard Capri leather seats with power and heating for the first two rows, a six-speaker premium sound system and ambient interior lighting.

Grand Cherokee L Overland Image : Stellantis Media

Advertisement

The Overland trim is next in the lineup. Starting at $52,995, this is the trim where the Hemi V8 becomes available. Remember, you can get the Hemi only with four-wheel drive. Yes, this means you will have to spend big money to get V8 power. The V8 is $3,295 more than the Overland 4X4 with the V6. This means a Grand Cherokee L Overland V6 4X4 starts at $54,995. So a base Overland 4X4 V8 is nearly $60,000 at $58,290. It does come luxuriously trimmed, though. There are exterior chrome accents on things like the tow hooks and mirrors. You can get an available contrasting roof in gloss Black paint, 20-inch wheels and door handles that light on approach give it a big presence. Inside there are heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, a nine-speaker Alpine sound system, pano roof and power-folding third-row as standard features.

Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve Image : Stellantis Media

Advertisement

Last is the top of the line Summit. Starting at $56,995, it’s pretty much the ultimate Grand Cherokee L. You can make it even more luxurious with a premium package called Summit Reserve, starting around $62,000. There are quilted Nappa leather seats inside for all three rows. This is interesting since most automakers that offer leather on three-row vehicles don’t usually cover the third row in leather. There’s an oak-trimmed steering wheel, 16-way adjustable driver’s seat, five-mode massage function for the front seats and four-zone climate control.

Whatever Grand Cherokee L model you choose, it’ll be a well equipped and roomy addition to the three-row SUV/crossover segment. It would be nice if you could get the Hemi V8 on the lower trims for buyers who want more towing power on the cheap. The Grand Cherokee L hits dealerships this spring.