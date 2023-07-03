An All-American Week With Hummer EV Vs H1, Classic Corvettes And Fourth Celebrations: The Best Automotive Videos On YouTube This Week

From Retro Reviews to the most American of send-offs to beloved coupes and cars as a whole – videos you can share at your holiday barbecue.

By
Lawrence Hodge
Image for article titled An All-American Week With Hummer EV Vs H1, Classic Corvettes And Fourth Celebrations: The Best Automotive Videos On YouTube This Week
Screenshot: 900BRZ YouTube

We’re kicking off a holiday week, so of course there’s fun to be had. Every generation of the Audi TT face head-to-head in a race as a send-off to the long-running sports coupe. The internet tests just how good the Tesla Model S Plaid is on track, and how a crossover isn’t really meant for off-roading.  And to celebrate our nation’s independence, there’s of course people doing wild things in cars — the most American way to celebrate, right?

So kick back in that lounge chair on the lawn, and click that next slide button to check out the latest and greatest automotive videos on YouTube this Fourth of July weekend.

A Classic Corvette C5 Convertible Review

1998 Corvette Convertible | Retro Review

We at Jalopnik love MotorWeek Retro Reviews, which is also why they frequent our pages. This week, the series highlights the Chevy Corvette C5 Convertible. Debuting a year after the coupe in 1998, the C5 convertible was a welcome addition to the Corvette lineup, though I still can’t forgive GM for an interior that looked as if it came from the factory with an Armor All finish.

You Probably Don’t Know What This Car Is

The Wraith Interceptor! POV Ownership Impressions

In the early 1980s, Dodge showed a concept car called the M4S, an acronym for “Mid-engine, four-cylinder, sport. There was no intent of production, of course, but the car became famous for being used in the 1986 film The Wraith. One man loved the car so much as a kid that he decided to build one himself.

Advertisement

YouTuber TheTopher went to go check out a M4S build done up by Kauth & Mayeur in Peoria, Illinois. Not all is at it seems though. While it appears that the build is literally the concept car from the 1980s, underneath it’s actually a Porsche 986 Boxster S, which isn’t a bad thing.

A Quick Acura Budget Build

Transforming A Subscribers RSX In 10 mins! (Budget Build)

If you can find one in decent shape, an Acura RSX from the 2000s can turn into a fun and cheap project car. Smpl Builds highlights that project approach this week, with an ongoing series that takes subscribers’ crappy cars and turns them into decent builds for cheap. It’s mostly cosmetic, though, but you can’t really complain when someones doing it for free and it only cost them $1,000.

A Reminder That A Crossover Isn’t Really Made For Off-Roading

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid AWD Off-Road Test Disaster!

Driving Sports TV did something I don’t think I, or anyone else (mainly buyers) would ever think of doing. They went and took a Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, probably one of the least off-road friendly vehicles ever made, and took it off-roading. The results are probably what you’d expect. If you own one of these things, I would watch this before even thinking about taking it on gravel.

Toyobaru Oil Pressure Issues

BRZ/GR86 FA24 Oil Pressure Loss Demonstration

The Toyota GR 86 and Subaru BRZ are darlings for the people who want a cheap, fun-to-drive sports car. They’re really great for weekend track warriors and auto-crossing, where they’ve been known to embarrass cars costing twice as much, all while doing it stock. Unfortunately, there’s this little problem of the FA24 boxer engine losing oil pressure... show here in an analysis by 900BRZ.

The Hummer EV Vs Its ICE Predecessor

New Hummer EV vs Original Hummer H1 Tested

The original Hummer H1 was essentially a road legal military vehicle. It was huge, stupid thirsty, and just a cool but very dumb vehicle. Over 30 years after its debut, the Hummer EV is carrying that torch for the electrified generation. But how does an EV that’s equally as big and dumb stack up to its gas powered forbearer? Donut Media pitted a Hummer EV against an H1 to find out.

A Generational Audi TT Drag Race

Audi TT Generations DRAG RACE

While it may sound strange, there have only been three generations of the Audi TT over its 25 years of production. Audi announced its sports coupe is due to bow out of the lineup at the end of 2023, so Carwow decided to see how each generation’s performance model stacked up against each other. This video features an MK1 powered by a 3.2-liter V6 and put it against a turbocharged MK2 TT RS and an Iconic Edition MK3 TT RS.

A Tesla Model S Plaid On The ‘Ring

I Owe Tesla an Apology. Model S Plaid Track Pack DELIVERS.

Yes, the Tesla Model S Plaid is crazy fast in a straight line. But how good is it if curves are thrown into the equation? Misha Charoudin went and took a Model S Plaid equipped with the recently introduced Track Pack to the Nurburgring to find out.

Stupid Fourth Of July Fun

Launching Cars 300ft off a CLIFF on the 4th of July!

Throwing cars off a 300-foot cliff to celebrate America? What could be more American than that? 1320 Video did it and it’s just as stupid and great as you’d expect. (And yes the cars are empty.)

Even More Stupid Forth Of July Antics

[HOONIGAN] DT 068: FIREWORKS STRAPPED TO THE $350 BMW (Happy Birthday America!)

Want to watch someone light fireworks out of an E36 BMW 3 Series for the Fourth? Hoonigan has got you covered for nearly four glorious minutes.

