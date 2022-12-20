A partnership is a beautiful thing, especially when it lasts several decades, or in this case, 100 years. Something lasting that long, deserves a special gift, way above the nice dinners, or a trip abroad. What it needs a special-made car, like the Alfa Romeo Giulia , made to celebrate 100 years working w ith the likes of coachbuilder Zagato.

The Italian design house, which has previously re-worked cars from companies such as Aston Martin and BMW, decided it was time to tackle another car in Alfa Romeo’s lineup. Over the years, the two companies have co-created cars like the excellent Alfa Romeo SZ and the glorious Alfa Romeo TZ3 Stradale by Zagato. Now, the pair has worked again once more to create a one-off two-door sports car based on the Alfa Romeo Giulia.

The one-of-a-kind Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato, was conceived by designers from Zagato alongside Alejandro Mesonero, head of Alfa Romeo design. The car started out as a Giulia Quadrifoglio with its twin-turbo V6 engine. Once Zagato got its hands on the car, it shortened the whole car to “optimize its overhangs and wheelbase.”

Once shortened, Zagato went about transforming the family sedan into a sports coupe. That meant cloaking the car in a retro-inspired, carbon fiber body that drew influences from past Alfa Romeo collaborations.

Starting at the back, the squared off rear end is reminiscent of the TZ3 and blends into Zagato’s signature double-bubble roof. Up front, the long, sloping front end incorporates the triple lights found in the SZ. It all looks great, especially with Alfa’s iconic triangular grille incorporated up front.

There’s also that lovely green finish, which I’m a big fan of. More cars should come in green.

But, it’s not just a styling upgrade that Zagato has given the Giulia. The company has reworked the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Giulia GTAm, which now produces 533 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque according to Road & Track.

If you like what you see here, then I’ve got some bad news —this one-off coupe has already been sold. According to Zagato, it’ll soon be shipped off to German collector who already has “many Alfa Romeo in his garage including, in addition to a rare 8C Competizione, all the differen t models of Alfa Romeo’s recent era.”