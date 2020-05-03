Alfa Romeo Will Paint Your 2021 Giulia GTAm Any Of These Wild Historically-Influenced Liveries

Image : Alfa Romeo Automobiles S.p.A.

Back in March, Alfa Romeo showed us a render of what it’s 2021 Giulia GTA/ GTAm super-sedans are going to look like when they launch . The 540 horsepower track- day toys are going to be limited to a mere 500 units, but now we know what at least some of them will look like. In some more renders, of course.



Just as the GTA and GTAms’ names are inspired by cars from that golden era for Alfa Romeo in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, these liveries also take their inspiration from specific cars of that era.

Image : Alfa Romeo Automobiles S.p.A.

Alfa explains that the lengths they went to in order to tie the aesthetics back to that magical time were pretty extensive:



While developing the liveries, Centro Stile Alfa Romeo drew on the brand’s diverse history. It took inspiration from some of the GTA’s most prestigious victories, including the yellow nose that distinguished the 1971 European Touring Car Championship (ETCC) winning car, the asymmetrical nose from the 1965-1968 Sprint GTA and the symmetrical nose of the GTA 1300 Junior. The choice of painted nose arose from the need to distinguish the drivers in the same race from each other. The historic white “mask” has been reinterpreted and, combined with the lateral stripes, it immediately evokes the Alfa Romeo racing heritage. The bonnet incorporates elements of the Alfa Romeo logo such as the cross, the Biscione and the Italian flag. Some of the most representative and evocative liveries include those in ochre and white and red and yellow. The ochre recalls the 1750 GTAm in which Toine Hezemans won the ETCC in 1970, while the Biscione on the bonnet and lines on its sides are a nod to the GTA 1300 Junior. The longitudinal stripes, meanwhile, were the aesthetic quirks of individual drivers. ﻿



All of this is a lot of brand and a lot of noise, but I think Alfa deserves it. It’s the company’s 110th year in business and they’re right to celebrate, even if the Giulia hasn’t always been what was promised. What Alfa ever has, right?

Image : Alfa Romeo Automobiles S.p.A.

Of course, if you’re actually in the market for one of the 500 units Alfa will produce, you do have the option of opting out of the celebration. The GTA and GTAm will also be available in red, white, and green if you want the car’s flared wheel arches, exhaust note, and wing to tell people what it is instead of the paintwork.



Image : Alfa Romeo Automobiles S.p.A.

I, for one, love the special liveries. The white one with the off-center stripe is exactly the kind of thing I go for, and I’ve been excited for this car since the Giulia launched. My thought is that a showdown between the Giulia GTA and the Jaguar Project 8 would be a hell of a lot of fun. But tracking down two wildly-painted limited edition super-sedans won’t be easy these days. I guess I’ll have to just keep dreaming.



Check out all the livery configurations here in Alfa Romeo’s press release.