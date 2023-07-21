Alfa Romeo Will Make One (1) New 4C For Its 10th Anniversary

The Alfa Romeo 4C is an awesome little car. It burst onto the scene at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show and went on to win our hearts with its awesome styling, its rowdy turbo four engine and, of course, that little Alfa badge pinned on the front. But all good things must come to an end, so Alfa Romeo announced it was axing the baby supercar back in 2019. But now, it’s bringing it back for one final bow.



Alfa Romeo this week announced plans to create one final 4C sports car, which it’s calling the Designer’s Cut. The one-off model, which celebrates ten years since the launch of the original, is being led by Alessandro Maccolini, Alfa Romeo’s design project manager. At the time of the original car’s launch, Maccolini was the brains behind its design.

The one-of-a-kind Alfa is being billed as a “collector’s item” and will be inspired by three themes key to the company’s history: history, racing, and the union of history and racing, apparently. For each of these three (two and a half) themes, Alfa prepared a concept vehicle that it thinks embodies these ideas.

“To make this one-off based on the 4C, I have identified three aesthetic features to take inspiration from,” Maccolini explained in a release shared by the company.

“I already have an idea of what I want to develop, but I also want to draw on the brand’s fans. Over the years I had some first-hand experience with Alfa Romeo clubs and I had the opportunity to see many versions of the 4C, with various types of paint jobs and some finely tuned configurations. That’s why I would like to get the fans involved in this project as well and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 4C together in a truly special one-off.”

The three concepts (shown at the top of this page) are now being presented to Alfa fans for them to offer feedback on, which will influence the design elements that make it into the one-off 4C. It sounds like a palaver, but if it means there’s one more Alfa Romeo 4C in the world, I’m not going to complain.

Once the one-off car is finished, it’s not going to live in some Stellantis museum, instead it’s being sold off to a “passionate collector.” There’s no word yet on who that might be, or how billionaire Alfa fans can register their interest. But, Alfa Romeo does say that it will keep fans in the loop while the design is finalized and once the build gets underway. So, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when the finished car finally breaks cover.