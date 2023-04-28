Alfa Romeo Celebrates 100 Years With Special Editions and New Model for 2024

Alfa Romeo, the often forgotten Italian l uxury automaker, has been in ok shape as of late . Following the loss of the 4C, the Alfa stables have been fairly empty, holding up as a party of two with the Giulia and Stelvio. But the party is expanding to three as Alfa gains a much-needed small plug-in crossover: the Tonale . The entire Alfa lineup (all two cars) will also see some updates in time to celebrate Alfa’s 100th anniversary.

Advertisement

All-new for 2024, the Tonale, u nlike its Dodge Hornet sibling — something Alfa officials weren’t too happy about — is only available as a plug- in hybrid. Tonale’s 1.3- liter turbocharged I4 gets paired with a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery and a 90-kW electric motor. The setup puts out 285 horsepower and 347 lb-ft of torque, while its EV tech is enough to give it about 30 miles of electric driving range on a single charge.



Including a $1,595 destination charge, the Tonale starts at $44,590 for the base Sprint trim; $7,250 for mid level Ti; $51,290 for the top of the line Veloce.



Next is the Giulia sport sedan and Stelvio crossover. The big news for ‘24 is the addition of two new limited edition trims for both. The first is the Competizione edition. Based on the Veloce trim, the Competizione comes in a special Midnight Gray exterior paint with red brake calipers. Inside there’s a leather covered dash, and special sport seats with red accent stitching, and embroidered “Competizione” logos. Power from the 280 hp 2.0- liter turbo I4 is unchanged on both trims. Including destination, pricing for the Giulia Competizione starts at $53,515; $55,115 for all- wheel drive. The Stelvio Competizione is only available with all- wheel drive and starts at $57,420 .



Advertisement

Advertisement

As we mentioned, 2024 is Alfa’s 100th anniversary — and to celebrate, the automaker is giving 100th A nniversary editions available only on the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifolglio performance models.

Each special edition sport model will get 100th A nniversary exterior badging, gold brake calipers, carbon fiber mirror caps and a carbon fiber grille. Inside, seats are covered in A lcantara material, finished with gold stitching . And fear not, that excellent Ferrari- sourced twin turbo V6 putting out 505 hp is unchanged. But act quick — the 100th Anniversary editions will be limited to 100 examples each (Giulia, Stelvio) worldwide.