1974 Porsche 914 - $8,500

The seller of this classic Porsche warns right out of the gate that this isn’t a show car. But that’s fine, it’s a bright yellow, topless roadster that you can enjoy without fear.

The Porsche 914 was a joint effort between Volkswagen and Porsche. It handled well but wasn’t all that fast. But that’s fine, because the 914 is about cheap fun.

This one has had most of the hard stuff done like the repair of common rust areas and a bunch of new parts. It’s ready for you to ride out the end of the summer in for $8,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, with 97,000 miles.