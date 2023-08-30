Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: This Is It

Alfa Romeo is bringing a classic into the 21st century with a new halo car called the 33 Stradale. Don’t worry, you can’t buy one either.

The original 33 Stradale was an extremely limited-run mid-engine sports car that hit the scene in 1967. Between late 1967 and early 1969, just 18 were built. They were based on Alfa’s Tipo 33 sports cars and were powered by a 2.0-liter V8 engine.



The new 33 Stradale also will have a limited run. Alfa says they’re making just 33 examples of the Stradale, all custom-made to order and hand-built at the brand’s factory in Italy.



Alfa calls the design of the Stradale a modern interpretation of the original car. It shows in places like its aircraft bubble cockpit, wraparound sunroof, and wide-opening butterfly doors. That design is not just for looks either, it aids in aerodynamics as well. Alfa says that the Stradale has a drag coefficient of 0.375 with no aero aids whatsoever.



Inside, that classic theme continues with a cockpit that’s both driver-oriented and simple. T here are a limited number of buttons. What buttons can be found are grouped overhead, or on a small center console . The driver also gets a 3D telescope display, something that the brand says is the first of its kind.



The real goodness is under the back engine cover. The 33 Stradale will come in two trim levels: Tributo and Alfa Corse. The Tributo gets powered by a twin-turbo V6 with 620 horsepower paired with an eight-speed DCT routing power to the rear wheels. There’s also a limited slip diff to aid with putting all that power down. Optional is a plug-in hybrid variant that Alfa says will have 750 horse power . The performance for both will be what you’d expect: Sixty miles per hour comes in less than three seconds before it tops out at 206 mph.



All the usual performance goodies are present as well. There’s an aluminum H-frame and carbon-fiber monocoque, carbon-fiber and aluminum roof construction, a rear window made from polycarbonate for weight savings, a drive mode selector with road and track modes, active exhaust, launch control, and carbon ceramic brakes made by Brembo.



If you want one of these, though , you’re out of luck . All have been spoken for. In fact, all were taken before it was even announced. Alfa isn’t talking price either but that doesn’t matter much .

