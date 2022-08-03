If you’re not watching the Alex Jones defamation trial going on in Austin, Texas, this week you’re missing out on a remarkably cathartic event where a serial liar is being forced to tell the truth. The parents of a child who was tragically killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre are asking for $150 million in damages, after Jones spent nearly a decade pushing a preposterous conspiracy theory that their child never died, or never even existed. It’s possible the parents could receive the full $150 million, which, along with other default judgements, could force Jones to sell off his assets, including this ridiculous military cosplay truck.

Jones calls this vehicle his “InfoWars Battle Tank,” but like most of the things that come out of his mouth, that isn’t true. This “tank” is really just an armored Ford F-550 built by the Canadian company Terradyne Armored Vehicles. Jones’ model is called the Gurkha CIV, the civilian-spec version of the Rapid Patrol Vehicle often seen in use by law enforcement. It’s powered by a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 producing 330 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque, and can reach 81 mph, likely slowed by the bullet-resistant plating it’s lugging around. I couldn’t find an MPG rating for this monster, but let’s assume the number is very low.

The Gurkha, and a lot of Jones’s other stuff, could soon go towards the people Jones tormented (and encourage others to torment) for nearly a decade.

Advertisement

Here’s a review of the Gurkha from Driving.ca, to show you how absolutely massive this thing is.

Armoured Truck | 2016 Terradyne Gurkha RPV | Driving.ca

Jones likes to tool around in his Gurkha at protests and events where he shouts nonsense about shadowy globalists in league with demonic Democrats.

G/O Media may get a commission CBD gel and more Elixinol CBD for active lifestyles

In both topical and capsule form, Elixinol CBD line is THC-free CBD that helps your muscles recover. Buy at Elixinol Use the promo code INVENTORY25 Advertisement

In an effort to gum up the wheels of justice, Jones recently declared his company, Free Speech Systems, bankrupt. But according to Professor F. Scott McCown, a lecturer at the University of Texas School of Law, bankruptcy won’t necessarily save Jones’s stuff.

Advertisement

“If a judgment is rendered against Mr. Jones, and if he declares bankruptcy, the federal bankruptcy court would marshal his assets, sell them off, and decide which debtors gets how much,” McCown told Jalopnik via email.

Jones has recently mentioned on his InfoWars show that he’ll probably have to sell the Gurkha soon. I don’t know if he really believes that — many times in the past, he’s claimed he had to sell off his assets to keep InfoWars afloat, even though Jones testified on Wednesday that his company has an annual income of up to $80 million a year.

Advertisement

Jones’s liability has already been decided by judges, following four years of Jones and his lawyers trying everything they could to disrupt the discovery process. He had a similar default judgement leveled against him in another case in Texas, and one from other Sandy Hook parents in Connecticut, for the same reasons.

The trial is currently in closing arguments as of Wednesday. This damages trial was brought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of Jessie Lewis, a six-year-old who heroically saved nine fellow students before he was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary. Heslin and Lewis are suing after years of relentless harassment and violent death threats from Jones’s followers, inspired by incoherent conspiracy theories Jones peddled on his show.

Advertisement

Terradyne doesn’t list a price for the Gurkha, but recent reports put it at close to $300,000. If Jones is found liable for the full $150 million, his Gurkha will likely have to go.