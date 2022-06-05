The FIM MotoGP World Championship held its second of four rounds in the Kingdom of Spain today with the Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona. The race was a largely dull affair book-ended by two dramatic moments on the first and final laps.

During qualifying yesterday, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaró won pole by three-hundredths of a second over Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia. Yamaha’s reigning world champion and current points leader Fabio Quartararo qualified third to fill out the front row.

Espargaró got a good launch off the grid, but Quartararo got enough of a tow to throw his Yamaha up the inside of the first corner. Quartararo was able to make the bold passing maneuver work and took the lead of the race. Though, events wouldn’t unfold quite as cleanly further back in the field.

On the approach to the opening corner, LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami tucked his front wheel and dropped his Honda. Taka’s bike collected Álex Rins, and Nakagami collided face first into the rear wheel of Francesco Bagnaia’s Ducati. The impact ripped the visor off Taka’s helmet and took Bagnaia’s bike out from under him. At the time of publication, Nakagami and Rins have been transported to a nearby medical center for precautionary checks. Bagnaia was able to pick up his Ducati and ride the bike back to the garage to retire.

Fabio Quartararo was untouchable for the entire race distance, and he would go on to win the Catalan Grand Prix by over six seconds. The real battle at the front was for second place between Espargaró and Pramac’s Jorge Martín. Like Quartararo, the Primac rider found a way around Espargaró early on in the race.

The two exchanged positions a couple of times during the race, but Aleix looked sure to finish second until he threw it all away with a massive mistake. On the final lap, the Aprilia rider rode off in the run-off area in Turn 1 and started waving to the crowd. Espargaró mistakenly believed that he had finished the race. After getting passed by three bikes, he rejoined the race. Espargaró was able to pass VR46’s Luca Marini to recover a fifth-place finish.

Race Results - Top 15

Fabio Quartararo Jorge Martín Johann Zarco Joan Mir Aleix Espargaró Luca Marini Maverick Viñales Brad Binder Miguel Oliveira Álex Márquez Remy Gardner Darryn Binder Franco Morbidelli Jack Miller Raúl Fernández

Fabio Quartararo now leads the World Riders’ Championship by 22 points over Aleix Espargaró. MotoGP will return for the German Grand Prix in two weeks.