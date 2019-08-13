When the new 2020 Lincoln Aviator hybrid was introduced last year, it was promised to have an estimated 450 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque. It turns out Lincoln was apparently way underselling it then, because the official numbers are now up to a ridiculous 494 HP and 630 lb-ft of torque, exactly what you want in your luxury crossover.

CarBuzz and AutoGuide are both reporting that a spec sheet handed out to journalists at a Lincoln media event included the updated power figures. The base 3.0-liter V6 powered Aviator still makes 400 hp but now makes up to 415 lb-ft of torque, a boost of 15 lb-ft over the initial claims last year.

But the more impressive jump in power comes with the hybrid model, which jumped 44 HP from an initial estimated 450, now knocking on the door of the 500 hp club. In a mid-size Lincoln crossover. Torque is up 30 lb-ft from the initial 600 lb-ft estimate, as well. It’s a quick people-mover, alright.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain features the same 3.0-liter V6 matched with a 13.6 kWh battery pack and a 101 hp electric motor, according to AutoGuide.

Jalopnik reached out to Lincoln to confirm these new figures and will update when we know more.

Match that with its good looks and available third-row and you’ve got yourself one stylish competitive family hauler. It’s no wonder Lincoln’s crossovers and SUVs are doing so well right now. They’re kind of awesome.