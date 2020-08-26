Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
David_Tracy
David Tracy
Image: David Tracy

A trainload of new Land Rover Defenders sits at a platform in Aschaffenburg, Germany—the town of my birth. Will these Defenders ever see real, hard-core off-road use? Do they resent that Discovery behind the white Defender on the top level, since they were born without solid axles but rather with numerous suspension parts shared with their three-row sibling? Where are they headed? To these questions, I have no answers.

greenpig
The Old Man from Scene 24

Well, there are rumors of Whole Foods stores opening in Europe.

They need something to fill the parking lots besides X5's and Mercedes GL’s