Image : David Tracy

A trainload of new Land Rover Defenders sits at a platform in Aschaffenburg, Germany—the town of my birth. Will these Defenders ever see real, hard-core off-road use? Do they resent that Discovery behind the white Defender on the top level , since they were born without solid axles but rather with numerous suspension parts shared with their three-row sibling? Where are they headed? To these questions, I have no answers.