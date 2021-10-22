Fox News Los Angeles reports that after killing a woman while driving a Lamborghini, a teen driver was given veritable slap on the wrist for what basically amounts to murder.

Advertisement

In 2017, 32-year-old Monique Munoz was on her way home from work at UCLA Health when a Lamborghini Urus slammed into her car, killing her. Behind the wheel was a 17-year-old boy who many suspected of street racing at the time of the accident. Data from the Urus showed that the vehicle was going 86 mph with “the gas pedal 100%” and then jumping to 106 mph a mere two seconds before the crash then slowing slightly.

Many at the time were wondering if he’d be tried as a child or an adult. The family wanted justice though with Munoz’s stepfather saying “Even if he’s a juvenile, he was driving an adult vehicle acting like an adult. He should be tried as an adult.”

The boy’s father issued an apology to the family which….didn’ t do much.



I am very, very sorry. No words can say how sorry I am. From my heart I am sorry to the Munoz family,” Khuri said on camera in front of his Beverly Hills home.

G/O Media may get a commission 11% off Tresalto Auto Trim Removal Tool Set Manage your car car cables!

A great way to hid the loose wires from your phone charger or even a dash cam you just installed. Buy at Amazon for $13

The family didn’t accept it. They still wanted justice. The investigation wasn’t moving forward and many suspected it had something to do with, you guessed it, money. The boy’s father is a billionaire. Now four years later, justice has been served – lightly.

After being tried as a juvenile, pleading guilty to a felony charge of vehicular manslaughter the boy was sentenced to nine months in a juvenile detention center and four years of probation. His defense pulled out every card they could to get a light sentence.

The youth’s attorney, Mark Werksman, acknowledged that his client was “driving at an excessive speed” and called Munoz’s death “a tragic accident,” but said that the youth’s conduct while he’s been on house arrest shows that “he can be a good citizen.” The defense lawyer said the youth — who spent 10 days in a hospital after the crash and “didn’t walk away unscathed” — has been diagnosed with a number of conditions, including autism spectrum disorder. Placing him in a juvenile camp setting would deprive him of the care he needs, according to Werksman.

Advertisement

The Munoz family doesn’t sound like they believe they got justice, with Munoz’s uncle making a statement.