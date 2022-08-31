In what could likely be billed as a unique, mass form of sexual harassment, travel site Travel Noire reports that a passenger on a Southwest flight used their iPhone’s Airdrop feature to share nude photos with others on the plane. And the pilot was not happy about it.

If you’re unfamiliar with Apple’s Airdrop feature — it allows users to instantly send pics or any other files to other Apple devices without the use of Wi-Fi or a Bluetooth connection. Typically the setting can be shared with any Apple devices that can “receive drops” from any Apple phone.

In a viral TikTok, the pilot, who received some of those nudes, can be heard threatening to turn the plan around over the incident. He sounds like an angry dad chastising his kids for whatever ruckus they’re causing in the back seat .



Southwest Airlines released a statement to the New York Post reminding everyone that this kind of thing shouldn’t be happening and won’t be tolerated on flights.



The safety, security and wellbeing of Customers and Employees is the Southwest Team’s highest priority at all times. When made aware of a potential problem, our employees address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us.

The passenger who shared the nudes hasn’t been identified. Strangely enough, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. In June 2022, a male passenger on another Southwest Flight shared nude photos of himself with fellow passengers, and police were waiting to arrest him when the fight landed.



In the summer of 2021, a United Airlines flight was evacuated after a passenger shared pics of a toy gun. The teen that did it, after questioning, was let back on the flight and the plane set off to its destination not long after.

