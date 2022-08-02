The Cadillac Lyriq is what happens when General Motors works at its highest capacity, putting premium materials together into a comfortable, competent highway cruiser. But the Lyriq starts at over sixty grand, and only climbs from there — far from an entry-level price. For a brand that wants to go all-in on EVs, it will need, and quickly, entry-level models.

Enter the rest of the -iq line, which will likely range from compact sedans up through an electrified Escalade. But a report from Automotive News says that future budget models may not get the same American-built treatment as their high-dollar sibling.

According to Automotive News, Cadillac has five new EVs on the horizon — beyond the Lyriq and Celestiq, which have already been revealed — and most are likely to be built in American Cadillac plants. The electrified Escalade will come from Detroit, a large EV crossover will join the Lyriq in Spring Hill, TN, and two electrofied sedans will enter production in Lansing, MI.

The odd one out of the bunch is an XT4-sized EV, meant to slot in below the Lyriq. It, reportedly, will be built in Mexico at GM’s Ramos Arizpe plant. The move will likely save Cadillac some dough on a budget-minded model, but recent unionization moves south of the border could throw a wrench in those cost-cutting plans. Bosses never seem to like it when workers start earning more.

Ramos Arizpe produces the current Chevy Blazer, and formerly built the Sonic and Cruze. With those two models now dead and gone, there’s likely some square footage in the plant ready to be re-dedicated — an entry-tier electric Cadillac, with costs on the mind, seems like a perfect use for the space.