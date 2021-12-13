Shipping containers have a lot of uses outside of getting goods around the world on the backs of ships, trucks and trailers. But I have to admit, I haven’t thought about the potential of using one as a custom camper. Now for just $4,000, you can have a 10-foot container turned into a discount travel trailer, if that’s your jam.
I love the concept of using something for a purpose other than it was originally constructed for. I write a lot about old school buses, box trucks and transit buses now living new lives as homes on wheels. A similar thing happens with shipping containers. Some people repurpose shipping containers into stylish modern homes while other build storage complexes out of them.
But I hadn’t considered posting up at the local KOA with a tiny shipping container bolted to a trailer.
The seller of this “2019 Custom Camper” on RVT says that this travel trailer would be perfect for weekend camping or use as a home base. It consists of a 10-foot shipping container riding on a twin axle trailer. These are normally 10 feet long, 8 feet wide, and 8 feet, 6 inches tall. The addition of the trailer frame makes this one a total of 15 feet long and 10 feet tall. Its dimensions are similar to that of a fiberglass camper, but that’s where the similarities end.
Klein Tools Ratcheting Modular Cable Crimper
Cut all the cords
It’s modular, and includes a wire stripper, crimper, and cutter, engineered for working with data cables like Ethernet cables.
Inside, it looks like the builder took whatever they had laying around their basement and shoved it in.
There’s a cabinet, a king-size bed and one of those propane heaters that you’d usually install in a garage. Amazingly, it has some basic facilities, too. There’s a cassette toilet, sink, shower and water heater. Onboard is also 14 gallons of fresh water storage and 27 gallons of grey water.
Sadly missing is any form of air-conditioning.
The trailer it’s mounted to has brakes and a tire pressure monitoring system. It’s said to track straight, though I can’t imagine pulling a steel brick is good for fuel economy. It also weighs in at around 3,250 pounds; three times as heavy as a comparatively-sized fiberglass camper.
They say that the camper turns heads and I bet it does. Imagine waking up and seeing this next to your campsite.
I like the idea; shipping containers are a blank slate to do whatever you want. But the end result of this one leaves a lot to be desired. It would look so cool painted or wrapped to look like a Borg cube from Star Trek. But really, you’d likely be better off just shoving a bed into the back of a van.
If you’re undeterred, the seller wants $4,000 for it after reducing the price down from $7,500. A shipping container can be had for about half of this price on Craigslist or Facebook, so you’re basically just paying for the materials used to build the thing.