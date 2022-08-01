If you’ve got deep enough pockets, a serious piece of automotive history is up for grabs. One of the rarest Mercedes- Benz models to ever exist is being auctioned off: a 1988 Mercedes 6.0L AMG Hammer Coupe.

A little backstory on the Hammer: in 1986, AMG was still a rather small-time performance operation out of Germany, selling performance packages to Mercedes Benz owners who wanted to blast down the Autobahn. That’s until someone had the fantastic idea of making a super sedan. So AMG took the W124 E Class and dropped a 5.6 liter V8 into it. They created the world’s fastest sedan at the time. And if that wasn’t enough, customers had the option of using the 6.0-liter M117 V8.



Advertisement

While AMG allowed these engines to be used in both coupe and sedan versions of the W124 E- Class, the cars are extremely rare. It’s estimated just 30 Hammers were ever made on the entire planet. Of those 30, just 13 came to North America; of those 13, just five were coupes. One of those five coupes is now for sale.



As of this writing, the coupe currently sits at $320,000 on MB Market. This particular example, according to the seller, has a clean title, pics documenting the car when it was new, and partial service records. It has just over 19,000 miles on it. And it’s EXTREMELY clean, with the interior looking almost as if it’s brand new.



Advertisement

If I had that kind of money burning a hole in my pocket, I’d have been bidding already. It might come across as a bit hipster, but who doesn’t want bragging rights to say something from the mid 80’s with a backseat is faster than a Lamborghini Countach?

